CRDB Bank Marathon crosses Sh5 billion mark

Dar es Salaam. The CRDB Bank International Marathon has evolved from a sporting event into a major social impact initiative, raising more than Sh5 billion since its launch in 2020 to support healthcare, youth empowerment and community development across Tanzania.

The impact was highlighted yesterday when the seventh edition of the marathon concluded at the Posta Grounds in Kijitonyama, Dar es Salaam, attracting about 17,000 participants under the theme Kasi Isambazayo Tabasamu.

CRDB Bank Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdulmajid Nsekela, said the funds raised through the marathon had translated into tangible support for vulnerable groups, particularly children with heart conditions and women facing high-risk pregnancies.

He said more than 400 children with heart conditions had undergone surgery, while more than 240 women with high-risk pregnancies had received medical care and safely delivered their babies.

“Every contribution represents a child given another chance at life, a mother receiving safer maternity care and families whose lives have been transformed,” said Dr Nsekela.

The health impact has also been extended through partnerships with key institutions. More than 1,000 children have received cardiac treatment through support channelled to the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), while more than 450 women with high-risk pregnancies have benefited through CCBRT.

The Ocean Road Cancer Institute has also benefited through the construction of a customer service call centre, helping improve access to assistance for cancer patients.

Speaking on behalf of Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba, Zanzibar’s Second Vice President, Mr Hemed Suleiman Abdulla, said the marathon has moved beyond sport.

“The CRDB Bank International Marathon has moved beyond being a sporting event to become a national movement that contributes to health, social welfare, youth empowerment and economic development,” said Mr Abdulla.

He said the initiative demonstrated the importance of collaboration between the Government, private sector and citizens in addressing social challenges.

Mr Abdulla commended CRDB Bank Foundation for using sport to mobilise resources for social causes while expanding its youth programs into entrepreneurship, innovation, environmental initiatives and talent development.

Through its wider programs, the foundation says it has reached more than three million entrepreneurs over the past three years and provided more than Sh30 billion in capital support.

Its interventions include more than Sh4.2 billion disbursed through the 10 per cent local government lending scheme during its first phase in five councils, while more than Sh3.5 billion has been provided to young people through the Vijana Uchumi Challenge.

The Samia Commercialization Fund, implemented in partnership with COSTECH, has also received Sh4.6 billion to help young innovators turn ideas into viable businesses.

In addition, Sh8 billion has been allocated through SIDO and TIRDO for financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, business development, professional advisory services and capital support.

A further Sh5 billion has been earmarked through the Go Green and IMBEJU programmes to support young people and women operating environmentally friendly businesses, with more than 1,000 beneficiaries already selected.

Mr Abdulla said programs such as FursaHub, Imbeju UDSM Start-Up Challenge, Imbeju Ndondo Cup and Imbeju Zuchu MasterClass had further broadened opportunities for young Tanzanians.

He also praised the foundation for linking the marathon with the IMBEJU Sauti Moja Concert, which was held in Dar es Salaam on Friday and attracted more than 15,000 people.

The event featured international stars including American R&B singer Trey Songz, Nigerian artist BNXN and South African DJ Kabza De Small, alongside Tanzanian performers. Part of the proceeds will support youth empowerment, particularly in the creative industry.

Mr Abdulla said the combination of sport and entertainment could help Tanzania build a broader calendar of major events while creating employment, promoting tourism and generating investment opportunities.

He said sport was no longer merely entertainment but an important contributor to the economy, noting Tanzania’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with Kenya and Uganda.

He also highlighted the Imbeju Ndondo Cup as an important platform for identifying and developing football talent, urging organisers to preserve its grassroots character while strengthening talent development systems.

Mr Abdulla said the government had allocated Sh519.6 billion to the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports in the 2026/27 financial year, with priorities including sports infrastructure, AFCON 2027 preparations, talent development and greater private-sector participation.

He assured the private sector that the Government would continue creating an enabling environment for Tanzanians to benefit from opportunities in sport and the creative industries.

With more than Sh5 billion raised through the marathon and wider CRDB Foundation interventions running into billions of shillings, the event is increasingly becoming a vehicle for turning sporting participation into measurable social and economic impact.