WHY FOOD-BORNE DISEASES DESERVE MORE ATTENTION

Food-borne diseases are not uncommon in Tanzania. However, studies have revealed that pathogens which make foods unsafe are also widespread in much more advanced economies. For instance, Escherichia coli (E. coli) in romaine lettuce is common in the US, as is salmonella in eggs across Europe, and Campylobacter in Australian chickens.

While diseases and deaths from unsafe foods are as global as malaria, TB and HIV/Aids, for instance, incidences of these illnesses, and the resultant deaths are disproportionately high in Africa.

In other words, more Africans die from consuming unsafe foods than in developed countries. According to the World Health Organisation, “the global burden of Food-Based Diseases (FBDs) is comparable to those of the major infectious diseases, including HIV/Aids, malaria and tuberculosis. Most frequent FBD causes are diarrheal disease agents”.

Research has established that the food system across Africa is largely informal and unregulated. This makes tracing the source of food-borne diseases difficult or impossible.

FBDs are more than likely to pick up pace with the passage of time, and well into the future. So, where does one start to tackle the escalating FBDs menace?

Earlier research showed that specific education on food-borne diseases is crucial in the fight against the malady. Indeed, preliminary findings by ongoing research in Ethiopia tend to agree with the earlier findings on disseminating such education.

Advertisement

However, the education was directed at food producers, traders and regulators, leaving consumers out of the picture.

Consumers should form the first line of defence against unsafe food, using their purchasing power and the right to say NO to suspect food. This would deprive suppliers a market for their unsafe foods, thereby forcing them to change tack – or go out of business.

Therefore, crash courses and sensitisation campaigns on the importance of food safety must largely focus on consumers. This is already working elsewhere, and there’s no earthly reason why it should not work in and for Africa

RESEARCH STILL OVERLOOKED

Knowledge is power, and research is an important tool as it plays a crucial role in socioeconomic development. Our researchers have been undertaking significant scientific studies for years – many of the times grappling with financial woes which prevent them from reaching some parts of the country.

Calls for more investment in research hold water – if only because businesses today function in turbulent environments, with conditions changing drastically in the blink of an eye.

Public awareness happens when the results of a research come out and are readily accessed, especially by policymakers.

Analysts are spot-on when academics deliver outstanding research papers – albeit in a few researched areas, but most of their research results have barely been translated into tangible, functional products. Knowledge in any field pertains to facts and figures derived from various researches.

So, despite spending a lot of money on research, this area still needs more funding if we are to make development strides well into the future.