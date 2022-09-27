WHY GMO TECH CALLS FOR CAUTION, GOOD JUDGMENT

The advent of genetically modified organisms (GMOs) biotechnology has been greeted with enthusiasm in recent decades. Many see in this new approach hope of effectively combating global hunger, especially in developing countries. Policymakers and scientists in Tanzania have not been left behind, with GMOs generally being seen as a means of revolutionising agriculture and boosting yields.

Genetic engineering in crops has brought about notable changes in farming, with the recognition of the ability to combat pests and boost disease resistance by growing hardy varieties. In developing countries, where blindness caused by Vitamin A insufficiency is common, genetically engineered crops such as rice have provided a means to ensure that such nutrients are readily available.

However, this is no bed of roses. Even with the noted advantages, there are some serious doubts and misgivings about the safety of this technology. Questions abound as to whether Tanzania is ready for the environmental hazards, human health risks and the economic concerns that accompany biotechnology.

As has been documented by researchers, this technology tends to cause unintended harm to other organisms, and reduce the effectiveness of pesticides and gene transfer to non-target crop species. GM products also fuel life-threatening allergies and there are fears of unknown effects on human health.

It is, therefore, imperative that, as a country, we consider the lengthy and costly process of bringing GM food to the market, considering that agro-biotech firms would want to ensure a profitable return on their investment.

A young country such as ours, in terms of science and technology, should not rush into embracing a technology that is largely alien to its people, and which has yet to be fully accepted worldwide. While science has always played a leading role in improving the lives of human beings, there is consensus, even among scientists, that nature provides the best long-term solutions for humans, particularly in nutrition and medicine.

Before embracing such technology, therefore, all the advantages and disadvantages must be made clear to all and the people’s right to consume what they wish guaranteed instead of herding all into a particular direction, and exposing them to unnecessary risks.





TIME TO ACT ON THIS SABOTAGE

With agriculture accounting for the bulk of economic activities, it is hardly surprising that the government has over the years been striving to allocate adequate resources to boost productivity. What is disappointing, however, is that some farmers or groups have little or nothing to show for the assistance received through various programmes.

In some instances, funding meant for farmers does not appear to have had any impact. In other words, the cash is not used for whatever it was intended. The mismanagement of funds set aside for agricultural production continues, eroding the progress made in the fight against poverty and hunger.

It is a pity as nearly 80 percent of all Tanzanians depend on agriculture for their livelihoods in one way or another.