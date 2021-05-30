Why nations need to teach the little ones value of biodiversity

By Saumu Jumanne More by this Author

For mother earth to flourish, biodiversity has to thrive as well. How can we explain this to children from a young age, so that they can respect the environment and do the needful to keep the needed balance? It is not a simple task.

Why children? Note that for anything to succeed, it requires a good foundation. Additionally, the current situation indicates that the most adults, both in cities and rural areas, don’t seem care much about the two biggest threats to biodiversity which are pollution and climate change. So long as they manage to get their basic needs, and some ‘riches” to go with it, concepts like pollution and climate are left for the government and NGOs.

For a long time, Unesco has been hammering home the importance of maintaining a healthy biological diversity. The presence of social media could have made the lesson about biodiversity widely covered but it is sad that you will rarely find it trending. Yet, the oxygen that we breathe in, that keeps us alive, is only possible because of healthy biological diversity.

Biodiversity is the living fabric of our planet. During this year’s International Day for Biological Diversity, Unesco made a statement that made it the loss of biodiversity had an adverse impact on “nature and people alike.”

The UN body notes that about “1 million animal and plant species are now threatened with extinction, many within decades, more than ever before in human history.” Human activities are to blame largely for the loss of biodiversity, and the masses should know the consequences.

The Citizen’s editorial celebrating the biodiversity day noted our paradox as a nation- that Tanzania is one of the world’s mega-biodiversity-rich nations yet it is also among the 15th countries with the highest number of endemic and threatened species.

Yes, Tanzania over the years had managed to undertake monumental conservation efforts that are vital for not only mother Tanzania’s wellbeing, but the biodiversity of the African continent and beyond. If Tanzania’s forests and other conserved areas were to be wiped out of their green cover, Africa and parts of other continents would never be the same again. The unprecedented adverse climate change would mean a great loss of animal and human life. It’s something for biologists to think of, it brings shivers down the spine!

For the members of the public to take part in controlling the loss of biodiversity they need to understand, what it is, then they can appreciate and actively take part in safeguarding it, and very important making sure they use it in the most sustainable ways.

Back to children, as we take them to school and they learn how to read and write, methinks it paramount we introduce them to nature and conservation.

For example, let them learn that the materials they use like pencils are made from trees. They will eventually learn why there is a need of protecting the trees. And why for every tree cut, we must plant another or two.

There are simple concepts like when outside the house and it’s sunny, you can get a shade from the tree. And this needs to be done practically.

We can be able to show them where our food comes from, how it is made and all that. At the policy level, there is a need to have a framework that would encourage the development of cartoons and other kids’ entertainment materials that encourages them to know nature and understand the importance of conservation.

My thinking is that, as we teach children values in life, discipline, honesty, cleanliness, etc, we should not forget that larger picture of installing the sense of responsibility for the care of the environment.

Saumu Jumanne lectures at Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE)