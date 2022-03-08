WOMEN: PROGRESS MADE, BUT WE'RE NOT THERE YET

By The Citizen Reporter More by this Author

Tanzania today joins the rest of the world in marking International Women’s Day. It is the day the global community celebrates the economic, political and social achievements of women past, present and future.

For us in Tanzania, it is also a day of reflection. Are women any better off six decades after the country gained independence? That is the billion-shilling question.

Of course, we have come a long way as far as the involvement of women in decision-making is concerned. There are now more women than ever in higher decision-making positions, and the goal of having 50/50 representation looks very much attainable.

To crown it all, Tanzania now has its first woman head of state, something that was unthinkable as recently as 20 years ago. This makes Tanzania one of only a handful of African nations to have had a woman at the helm.

Women are also breaking the glass ceiling in various fields, and occupying key positions that were once viewed as the preserve of men.

However, there is the flip side, which does not paint a very rosy picture. Women are still routinely denied their basic rights in some communities, particularly in rural areas.

The media is replete with reports of women being brutalised and dehumanised to the extent that acts of savagery perpetrated by men are now viewed as “normal”. There are communities in 21st-century Tanzania in which women are still expressly banned from owning land and other assets.

Illiteracy among women in rural areas is high because their parents – read fathers – did not bother to send them to school when they were young on the grounds that it is a waste of time and resources.

Granted, significant progress has been made over the years, but much more needs to be done to ensure that women, irrespective of background and social standing, have their rightful role in Tanzania’s development. There is only one place for Tanzanian women to go – up.





DISASTER PREPAREDNESS KEY

Disaster preparedness and management is still a major challenge for local authorities, thanks partly to inadequate funding and investment. City, municipal and district councils have often been helpless in the face of emergencies such as fires, floods or disease outbreaks.

Their inability to deal with such catastrophes comes at a high public cost. Lives have in some instances been lost, property worth billions of shillings destroyed, and essential activities disrupted.

Almost all cities and major towns, including Dar es Salaam, are not only ill prepared to tackle such problems, but also poorly equipped to promptly and adequately respond to the challenges. This is unacceptable.

While a few of the authorities have tried to put in place preventive measures amid the prevailing financial constraints, others appear to have given up. Many of the disasters that have occurred could actually have been prevented.

There are simple solutions, including proper planning for public amenities. Concerted efforts should be made to avert disasters.



