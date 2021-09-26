By Azim Jamal More by this Author

You are a miracle! A unique, special and precious human being! There is no one like you in the entire world. No one can smile like you, think like you, walk like you, talk like you or serve like you. From billions of people who have come into this world, no one has been like you. You are special, precious and powerful.





Hold a new born baby, notice how alert he or she is, despite being just born.

I tried this and saw his big eyes and expressions which left me marveling at creation and how a baby comes into being from the mother’s womb and so full of potential even as early as day one on the earth! When you reflect on creation, witness the birth of a child, observe how the day turns into night and night into day or see the seasons changing, you begin to appreciate the miracle of life.





You are a miracle, and you possess enormous power within, but you need to open your innate gift before you shine. William James, the father of modern psychology, said, “The average person rarely achieves but a small portion of his or her potential.” You may be scared to jump into your inner calling—but if you are stuck in the pond, you will never experience the bounty of the water in the ocean.

Advertisement





Rumi, the Sufi giant, says, “You have a duty to perform. Do anything else, do a number of things, occupy your time fully, and yet, if you do not do this task, all your time will have been wasted.” In other words, you can do hundreds of things, but if you do not do this one thing that you have a duty to do, you have wasted your life. What is this one thing you must do?





So how do you find your true calling and gift? Ask yourself these questions:





• What makes you tick?

• What kind of work makes you lose track of time?

• What kind of work would you do if you won a $40-million lottery? How would it change your life?

• What would you dare to do if you knew that you would not fail at it, no matter what?

• Where can you make the most difference?

• On your deathbed, what is the one regret you would have?

• Reflect on your funeral—what would you like people you care about to say about you?





The answers to the above questions will be a starting point. This process will not be a quick fix exercise. It will take a combination of reflection, meditation, objectivity and probing before you are able to answer the above questions effectively.





I will end with a quote from my favourite author Og Mandino:





“Today I will multiply my value a hundredfold.

A mulberry leaf touched with the genius of man becomes silk.

A field of clay touched with the genius of man becomes a castle.

A Cyprus tree touched with the genius of man becomes a shrine.

A cut of sheep’s hair touched with the genius of man becomes raiment for a king.

If it is possible for leaves and clay and wood and hair to have their value multiplied a hundred, yea a thousand fold by man,

cannot I do the same with the clay, which bears my name? Today I will multiply my value a hundredfold.”





You are a miracle! The world is waiting for you to display your genius; what are you waiting for?!