Simba ready for Berkane tie, CAF appoints Gabon referee

Dar es Salaam. As Tanzania’s representative in the CAF Confederation Cup, Simba SC are set to depart this morning for Berkane, Morocco, ahead of their crucial first-leg clash against RS Berkane scheduled for Saturday. The match will kick off at 10:00 p.m. East Africa Time at the Stade Municipal de Berkane.

The team will fly aboard an Air Tanzania aircraft, transiting through Casablanca before reaching their final destination. The trip has been made possible thanks to the support of the Tanzanian government.

In a key officiating appointment, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) has named Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho to oversee the encounter. This will be the second time Atcho officiates a Simba match.

He previously refereed the CAF Champions League fixture between Simba and Wydad Athletic Club on December 29, 2023, where Simba triumphed 2-0.

According to CAF records, Atcho has officiated 24 international matches, during which he issued 101 yellow cards and one red card. Assisting Atcho on the field will be fellow Gabonese official Boris Marlaise Ditsoga and Benin’s Eric Ayimavo Ayamr Ulrich. The fourth official will be Patrice Tanguy Mebiame, also from Gabon.

The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team will be led by Abongile Tom from South Africa, with support from Maria Packuita Cynquela Rivet of Mauritania and Zambia’s Diana Chikotesha serving as the second assistant VAR.

Simba’s Head of Information and Communication, Ahmed Ally, confirmed that the team’s delegation will be led by Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts, and Sports, Hamisi Mwinjuma, popularly known as Mwana FA.

“The team will fly for approximately seven hours to Casablanca and then connect to Berkane in a one-hour domestic flight,” said Ally. “All travel preparations are complete, and the good news is that all players are healthy and ready for the encounter.”

Simba will be looking to secure a favourable result away from home before returning for the second leg in Dar es Salaam.