Yanga back in action, target four-point lead over Simba SC

Dar es Salaam. After a three-week break, defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) return to action today in the Mainland Tanzania Premier League as they face Namungo FC in a crucial encounter at the KMC Complex in Dar es Salaam.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 4.15pm and is one of four matches lined up in today’s league fixture.

Earlier in the day, at 2:00 p.m., JKT Tanzania will host Fountain Gate FC at the Major General Isamuhyo Stadium. At 4:15 p.m., KenGold FC will play against Pamba Jiji FC at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya, and later at 7:00 p.m., Azam FC will take on Dodoma Jiji FC at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam.

All four fixtures are crucial as they involve teams aiming to improve their positions in the league standings. Yanga currently lead the table with 70 points from 26 matches.

A victory today would see them extend their lead over second-placed Simba SC, who have 69 points from the same number of games. This would give Yanga a four-point cushion and strengthen their title defense as the season nears its conclusion.

Namungo FC, on the other hand, are placed ninth with 31 points from 27 matches. A win today would take their tally to 34 points and significantly boost their chances of staying clear of the relegation zone.

Every point counts for Namungo as they aim to avoid being dragged into the bottom positions in the final stretch of the season.

Speaking ahead of the match, Yanga head coach Miloud Hamdi expressed confidence in his team’s readiness and emphasized the importance of securing three points.

“We are still in the title race and need to stretch ourselves further to stay ahead. Namungo FC are a good side and will also be pushing for a win, so we must give our best on the field,” said Hamdi.

Namungo’s assistant coach Ngawina Ngawina also shared his team’s determination to put up a strong performance.

“It will not be an easy match, especially against a team like Yanga that has experienced and talented players. However, our squad is focused and committed to delivering positive results,” said Ngawina.

The match is expected to draw significant attention from fans, especially with the league title race intensifying. With only a few matches remaining, both teams will be under pressure to perform.

For Yanga, every game is a step closer to retaining the title, while for Namungo, it is a battle for survival and respect.