Afcon 2027: Govt sets aside Sh180 billion for stadiums

Dar es Salaam. The government has allocated Sh179.8 billion for the construction and renovation of football stadiums as part of preparations to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027, Finance Minister Dr Mwigulu Lameck Nchemba announced today, June 12, 2025.

Presenting the 2025/2026 national budget in Parliament, Dr Nchemba said the total budget stands at Sh56.4 trillion, up from Sh50.2 trillion in the 2024/25 financial year.

The 2027 AFCON finals will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, marking a milestone for East African football and positioning the region on the continental sports map.

To facilitate preparations, the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports has been allocated Sh519.66 billion, a significant 67 percent increase from the Sh311 billion provided in the previous fiscal year.

Key infrastructure projects set for priority include Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, the New Amaan Complex in Zanzibar, and the Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium in Arusha Region, which is already in an advanced stage of construction.

Dr Nchemba credited the rapid development of the sports sector to the visionary leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, highlighting her efforts in boosting not only sports but also other key sectors of the national economy.

Beyond infrastructure and budgetary matters, Dr Nchemba took time to applaud the achievements of Simba Sports Club, who reached the final of the CAF Confederation Cup.

He attributed the club’s success to the significant investment made by its honorary president and investor, Mohammed "Mo" Dewji.

He also commended Young Africans Sports Club (Yanga), the reigning Tanzania Mainland Premier League champions, for reaching the final of the same CAF competition during the 2022/23 season.

This, he noted, was largely due to the support from prominent investor Ghalib Salim Mohamed (GSM).

In addition, the minister praised Azam Television, a media company owned by businessman Said Salim Bakhresa, for its pivotal role in advancing sports and entertainment in the country through live broadcasts and talent promotion.