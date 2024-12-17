Baleke’s future uncertain as Yanga mull loaning him out

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans SC (Yanga) striker Jean Baleke’s future at the club remains uncertain as reports suggest he may be loaned out to Namungo FC or Dodoma Jiji FC during the second round of the Mainland Tanzania Premier League.

Baleke, who joined Yanga this season, has struggled to make a significant impact despite showing glimpses of his potential.

Since his arrival, Baleke has featured in several matches for Yanga, scoring two goals.

His first came during a friendly match at the Mpumalanga Cup in South Africa against Bundesliga side Augsburg FC on July 20.

Although Yanga lost 2-1, Baleke’s goal showcased his ability to find the net against top-tier opposition.

In the ongoing Mainland Tanzania Premier League, Baleke scored his lone league goal for Yanga in a match against Coastal Union at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Stadium.

Despite this contribution, he has struggled to secure a regular spot in the starting lineup under Yanga’s head coach, Sead Ramovic.

Ramovic has consistently favoured a trio of strikers—Kennedy Musonda, Prince Dube, and Clement Mzize—leaving Baleke with limited playing time.

His lack of consistent appearances has fuelled speculation about his potential departure, at least temporarily, to regain match fitness and revive his form.

A Yanga official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed ongoing negotiations with Namungo FC and Dodoma Jiji FC about Baleke’s loan move.

“We are in discussions with both clubs, and once the deal is finalised, we will make it public,” the official said.

“At the moment, I cannot disclose the reasons behind this decision, but we believe a loan move will benefit all parties involved.”

For Baleke, a loan move to either Namungo FC or Dodoma Jiji FC could provide the opportunity to rebuild his confidence and prove his worth.

Both clubs are eager to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season, and Baleke’s addition could bolster their attacking options.

This marks a challenging phase in Baleke’s career. Having previously played for Simba SC, his journey in Tanzanian football has been marked by flashes of brilliance but also periods of inconsistency.

Meanwhile, Yanga SC, fresh from a 1-1 draw against TP Mazembe in the CAF Champions League in Lubumbashi, is set to resume training today.