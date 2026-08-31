Borega flies Tanzania’s flag alone at World Open Water Championships

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s rising swimming star Lorita Borega has quickly moved from making history at the Anoca Zone Five Youth Games to breaking new ground on the global stage.

Borega is now in Santa Fe, Argentina, where she is preparing to compete at the World Aquatics Junior Open Water Swimming Championships alongside her coach, Radhia Ngereza, in what will be another historic chapter in her young career.

The championships run from September 3 to 6 and bring together some of the world’s leading young open water swimmers. World Aquatics has confirmed Santa Fe as the host city for the 2026 edition.

For Tanzania, Borega’s participation is significant because she is set to become the country’s first swimmer to compete at the World Aquatics Junior Open Water Swimming Championships.

Her journey to Argentina comes just days after she made history in Nairobi by winning Tanzania’s first swimming medal at the Anoca Zone Five Youth Games.

Competing in the women’s 14-17 100 metres freestyle, Borega clocked 1:11.92 to win bronze, delivering Tanzania’s only medal at the Games.

The achievement was more than just a medal. It demonstrated that Tanzania can produce young swimmers capable of competing successfully beyond the domestic level when given the right training and exposure.

Borega’s progress has been particularly impressive in open water swimming, a discipline where Tanzania is still developing its international presence.

Last year, she became the first Tanzanian female swimmer to officially compete at the African Aquatic Junior and Senior Open Water Swimming Championships in Mombasa, Kenya. She also helped Tanzania finish seventh among nine countries at the event.

Earlier this year, she added another milestone by becoming the first Tanzanian female swimmer to reach the semi-finals of the Africa Aquatics Zone IV Open Water Swimming Championships in Mauritius, advancing in both the 5km and 3km freestyle events.

Her rapid progression now faces its biggest test

The Santa Fe championships feature the 10km, 5km and 7.5km individual races, as well as the 3km knockout sprint and mixed relays.

The Tanzania Swimming Association has described Borega’s participation as an opportunity to gain valuable international exposure and inspire more young athletes.