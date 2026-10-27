Borega makes history with Tanzania’s first Africa Zone III Open Water gold

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania teenager Lorita Borega has made history by becoming the first Tanzanian swimmer to win gold at the CANA Zone III Open Water Championships, claiming a landmark victory in the girls’ 15-and-under three-kilometre freestyle race in Kampala, Uganda.

The North Coast Swim Club swimmer produced a commanding performance in Lake Victoria, finishing about 100 metres ahead of her closest rivals in a race featuring various swimmers, including competitors older than her.

The triumph marks a significant breakthrough for Tanzanian swimming, giving the country a historic gold medal at the regional competition while underlining the progress of a young athlete whose international experience is beginning to translate into major results.

For Borega, the victory is more than an individual achievement. It is another step in a journey that has taken her from regional competitions in Kenya to the world junior stage in Argentina, exposing her to increasingly demanding fields and helping her develop the endurance and race management required in open-water swimming.

Her performance in Kampala was particularly impressive because open-water racing demands much more than physical stamina. Swimmers must manage their pace over long distances, navigate changing water conditions and make tactical decisions while competing against several opponents in an unpredictable environment.

Finishing approximately 100 metres ahead of the field suggests Borega established a decisive advantage despite facing swimmers older than her. The result also provides an encouraging indication of her ability to convert international exposure into competitive success.

Borega first attracted attention during the African open-water championships in Mombasa, Kenya, where she demonstrated her potential against regional opposition.

She subsequently made further progress at the Africa Aquatics Zone IV Open Water Swimming Championships in Mauritius in June 2026, becoming the first Tanzanian female swimmer to reach the semi-finals of both the five-kilometre and three-kilometre events.

Her development has not been limited to open water. At the ANOCA Zone V Youth Games in Nairobi, she won bronze in the women’s 14–17 100-metre freestyle, clocking 1:11.92 to secure Tanzania’s only swimming medal at the Games.

In September, Borega reached another milestone by representing Tanzania at the World Aquatics Junior Open Water Swimming Championships in Santa Fe, Argentina. The competition gave her an opportunity to test herself against leading young swimmers from around the world and gain experience at a level beyond regional events.

That progression provides important context for her Kampala triumph. Rather than an isolated success, the gold medal reflects a developing record built through international exposure, experience and increasingly strong performances.

However, Borega’s breakthrough also raises an important question about Tanzania’s ability to turn individual achievements into sustained progress in swimming.

The Tanzania Swimming Association, schools and clubs will need to build on her success by supporting young athletes with specialised coaching, regular competition and opportunities to gain international experience. Open-water swimming also requires appropriate safety preparation and exposure to different water conditions.

For North Coast Swim Club, Borega’s achievement is a source of pride and an opportunity to strengthen the development pathway for young swimmers. At her age, the priority will be to sustain her progress while balancing education, training and competition.

For Tanzania, meanwhile, Borega’s historic gold offers more than a medal to celebrate. It demonstrates that the country can produce young swimmers capable of defeating older rivals and competing successfully on the regional stage.