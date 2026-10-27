Tanzania discovers 223 billion cubic feet of natural gas in Mtwara









Dar es Salaam. Tanzania has discovered 223 billion cubic feet of natural gas in the Mnazi Bay Block in Mtwara Region, its first reported new gas discovery in more than a decade.

Energy Minister Juma Zuberi Homera announced the discovery on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, following the drilling of the Kasa-1X ST2 exploration well by the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) in partnership with Maurel & Prom (M&P).

The last reported natural gas discovery in Tanzania was in 2015.

Dr Homera said the discovery would strengthen energy security, increase domestic gas production and support economic growth as demand rises with industrial expansion.

“The discovery is important in ensuring the country has reliable, clean and safe energy at affordable costs, particularly at a time when demand is increasing due to industrial growth and other economic activities,” he said.

The Kasa-1X ST2 well is expected to produce about 30 million cubic feet of natural gas daily for at least 10 years.

Dr Homera said two other wells, MB-5 and MS-2, drilled in the Mnazi Bay Block had increased production by more than 65 million cubic feet per day.

More than 80 percent of the gas produced in the block is used to generate electricity at Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) power plants in Mtwara and Dar es Salaam.

The minister said increased production would help reduce dependence on imported energy, whose prices and availability are affected by international market fluctuations and geopolitical conflicts.

The discovery is also expected to increase government revenue through profit gas allocations under the Production Sharing Agreement, TPDC earnings as a project partner and taxes.

Dr Homera said the project could also generate revenue for local authorities in Mtwara, lower energy costs for industries and households, and support industrial development.

Natural gas could provide raw materials for petrochemical products, including plastics and fertilisers, creating opportunities to add value to domestic resources.

The government increased its stake in the Mnazi Bay Block through TPDC from 20 percent to 40 percent in 2024. Dr Homera said the move had strengthened government participation in strategic decisions and increased its potential earnings from production.

He added that the discovery could boost investor confidence and attract further domestic and foreign investment.

In a related development, TPDC is discussing plans with four investors seeking to develop small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects, three of which are expected to be implemented in Mtwara.

“The projects are expected to increase employment opportunities, expand the use of natural gas and enable its use in vehicles as an alternative to petrol and diesel,” Dr Homera said.

The minister said about 200 Tanzanians had secured jobs through local companies involved in project activities, while 35 contracts worth more than Sh20 billion had been awarded to local firms.

Tanzanians account for 95 percent of employees involved in gas production and processing, while the Madimba Gas Processing Plant is operated entirely by Tanzanians.

The government says these measures are intended to increase local participation in the oil and gas industry, transfer skills and build national capacity in exploration, production and processing.

Residents of Mtwara and neighbouring areas have also benefited from community projects undertaken by TPDC and Maurel & Prom in education, healthcare, environmental conservation, women’s empowerment and student scholarships.