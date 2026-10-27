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Tanzania discovers 223 billion cubic feet of natural gas in Mtwara
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
- 3 min read
By
Julius Maricha
Related
Tanzania to announce new natural gas finds soon
Government gains from new natural gas contract
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