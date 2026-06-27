Diarra adds Golden Glove to Yanga's title push

Dar es Salaam. Yanga's march towards another Mainland Tanzania Premier League title has been built as much on defensive resilience as attacking brilliance, and no player embodies that better than goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

With one match still remaining, the Mali international has already wrapped up the league's Golden Glove award after recording an unmatched 17 clean sheets this season, underlining his status as the division's most dependable goalkeeper.

Diarra reached the milestone in Yanga's 3-0 victory over TRA United, extending a remarkable run that no other goalkeeper can match. His closest challenger, Simba's Mahamadou Tanja Kassali, can finish with a maximum of 16 clean sheets even if he shuts out his opponents in the final round, leaving Diarra beyond reach.

The achievement is particularly satisfying for the Yanga shot-stopper, who endured heartbreak last season despite also recording 17 clean sheets. On that occasion, Simba goalkeeper Moussa Camara claimed the Golden Glove with 19 shutouts in his debut campaign after joining from Guinea's Horoya AC.

This season, however, Diarra has turned consistency into silverware. His clean-sheet record has been the cornerstone of Yanga's campaign, with the goalkeeper producing crucial saves in tight contests while marshalling one of the league's most disciplined defensive units.

Whether dealing with aerial balls, one-on-one situations or long-range efforts, Diarra has repeatedly delivered when his team needed him most.

The award also reflects the defensive chemistry between Diarra and Yanga's backline, which has frustrated opponents throughout the season and laid the foundation for the club's push towards a fifth consecutive league title.

Yanga's final league match against JKT Tanzania presents Diarra with the opportunity to raise his clean-sheet tally to 18, setting a new personal best and surpassing the mark he established in the 2024/25 campaign.