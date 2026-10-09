Five must-watch matches this week: preview and predictions from MELBET

We’ve all been eagerly awaiting some top Premier League and Champions League clashes. In this article, MELBET looks at the week’s most exciting matches. The schedule is packed. Buckle up, and let’s get started!

Manchester United vs Tottenham, Premier League, October 10

Before the season began, United was considered a title contender. Tottenham was expected to improve after finishing 17th. By Matchweek 6, the biggest question is whether Michael Carrick and Roberto De Zerbi will be sacked. Some things never change.

United’s finishing has been far from impressive. The team registered 113 shots in its first five matches but scored just eight goals. Pity the fans behind the net.

Tottenham sits bottom of the Premier League standings. The only way down is the Championship. This could be De Zerbi’s last chance to turn things around.

Our prediction: United will prolong Tottenham’s misery – W1 at 1.696 odds.

Liverpool vs Manchester City, Premier League, October 11

Enzo Maresca must enjoy facing Andoni Iraola. He met the Spaniard five times – more than any other coach, and has never lost: two wins and three draws.

City has been easily picking up points, taking all 15 available so far. But the financial-violation situation is similar. It will be interesting to see how this news affects the team's atmosphere.

Liverpool lost its three matches against City last season by a combined score of 9-1. Andoni Iraola's players must be extremely motivated. However, they shouldn't take risks from the opening minutes.

Our prediction: draw at 3.68 odds.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona, Champions League, October 13

Barcelona is averaging more than four goals per match this season. Raphinha, Yamal, and company are simply toying with their opponents. Feyenoord, for example, conceded five goals on Matchday 1. As a bonus, Raphinha left defenders sprawling on the grass. The MELBET bonuses are much better.

Can you imagine the whistles at the Istanbul stadium after Barcelona’s five goals? Not so fast. Galatasaray is more than capable of putting up a fight against Hansi Flick's team. The hosts know how to maintain a high tempo.

A safe pick: Barcelona to win at 1.296 odds. However, we also recommend considering Galatasaray +2.5 handicap at 1.48. We believe Galatasaray will lose by no more than two goals.

Roma vs Real Madrid, Champions League, October 14

José Mourinho returns to Rome. In January 2024, Roma sacked him due to poor results. The Special One undoubtedly wants to upset his former club. But what if things don't go his way?

Roma has made a strong start to its Serie A campaign. Real Madrid, meanwhile, hasn’t always impressed in recent matches. After the defeat to Atlético, Mourinho brought printouts of controversial incidents to the post-match press conference. Will Madrid bring a printer to Rome?

We expect the Italian team to cause problems for Los Blancos. Bold prediction: draw at 3.82 odds.

Manchester City vs PSG, Champions League, October 14

Last year, City nearly knocked PSG out of the Champions League. In the league phase, the Parisians came back from 2-0 down to win 4-2. Otherwise, PSG would have been eliminated before even reaching the knockout phase.

This time, Luis Enrique's team certainly doesn't want to take risks. A 6-1 victory over Slovan put the Parisians at the top of the standings.

City defeated Porto thanks to two goals from Erling Haaland. No surprises there. But questions remain about one of PSG's star players. Has anyone seen Khvicha Kvaratskhelia? His numbers have been far from impressive so far. Fortunately for the Parisians, Ousmane Dembélé and Désiré Doué are in excellent form.

PSG to win at odds of 2.864 is an attractive option. For an accumulator, however, PSG double chance at 1.669 is a safer pick.