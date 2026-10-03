Tanzania brings forward school closing date over El Niño rain concerns

Morocco, Taifa Stars international friendly match cancelled due to five injuries

By  Majuto Omary

Sports Reporter

Mwananchi Communications Ltd

What you need to know:

  • TFF has not announced whether Taifa Stars will play another international friendly match to replace the cancelled fixture against Morocco

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