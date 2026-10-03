Morocco, Taifa Stars international friendly match cancelled due to five injuries

Dar es Salaam. The international friendly match between Morocco and Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, scheduled for October 5 in Morocco, has been cancelled after five Taifa Stars players sustained injuries.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) said the decision followed medical reports on the condition of players in the Taifa Stars camp in Tangier.

TFF Media and Information Officer Cliford Ndimbo said the federation consulted Taifa Stars head coach Miguel Gamondi before agreeing to call off the international friendly match.

“After consultations with the head coach of Taifa Stars, Miguel Gamondi, we have agreed to cancel this match,” said Ndimbo.

According to TFF, the five players sustained injuries that would have prevented them from featuring in the international friendly match against Morocco.

The cancellation comes after Taifa Stars completed their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying assignment against Madagascar in Meknes, Morocco, on September 29.

Taifa Stars travelled with a 23 player squad for the AFCON qualifier and were scheduled to remain in Morocco for the international friendly match against the hosts.

However, medical reports from the camp prompted the federation and the technical bench to reconsider the fixture.

TFF did not name the five injured players or disclose the nature of their injuries in the statement issued on October 3. The federation also did not state whether the affected players would return to their clubs for further medical attention.

Ndimbo said the available players and members of the technical bench had been informed about the cancellation.

The international friendly match would have provided Gamondi with another opportunity to assess his squad against Morocco following the AFCON qualifying assignment against Madagascar.

It would also have given the coach an opportunity to test different combinations and assess players as he continues preparations for future international commitments.

Taifa Stars had already established their base in Tangier following the match against Madagascar in Meknes, but the injury situation has now forced a change to the team's program during the current FIFA international window.