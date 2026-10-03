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Tanzania brings forward school closing date over El Niño rain concerns
Morocco, Taifa Stars international friendly match cancelled due to five injuries
Saturday, October 03, 2026
- 2 min read
By
Majuto Omary
Sports Reporter
Mwananchi Communications Ltd
What you need to know:
TFF has not announced whether Taifa Stars will play another international friendly match to replace the cancelled fixture against Morocco
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