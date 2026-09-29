Kachwele strike earns Tanzania point against Madagascar

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania were held to a 1-1 draw by Madagascar today, September 29, 2026 in a closely contested 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, with both teams settling for a point after an evenly matched encounter.

The result gives Tanzania their first point in the qualifying campaign, although the Taifa Stars have already secured their place at the 2027 continental finals as one of the three co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda.

Cyprian Kachwele put Tanzania ahead in the 39th minute, calmly converting an opportunity created by the hosts as they looked to take control of the contest before the interval.

The lead, however, did not last long after the restart as Madagascar responded with greater attacking intent.

Nicolas Paul Julien restored parity in the 50th minute with a spectacular effort from outside the penalty area, beating Tanzania's goalkeeper with a strike that gave the visitors a 1-1 scoreline.

The equaliser changed the momentum of the match, with Madagascar growing in confidence while Tanzania continued to search for a second goal.

Both sides created chances during an increasingly competitive second half, but neither could produce the decisive finish required to claim all three points.

For Tanzania, the match provided another competitive test as coach Gamondi continues to shape the squad ahead of a busy international schedule and the 2027 AFCON tournament.

The draw also underlined the different significance of the qualifying campaign for the two teams. While Tanzania's place at the finals is guaranteed by its status as a co-host, Madagascar must continue collecting points if it is to strengthen its position in the race for qualification.

The encounter also gives Tanzania's technical staff an opportunity to assess players and combinations against opposition competing for a place at the continental showpiece.

The next two rounds of group matches are scheduled for November 9 to 17, when Tanzania will face Nigeria, while Madagascar will meet Guinea-Bissau.

The November fixtures are expected to provide a clearer picture of the competitive balance in the group, particularly for the teams still fighting for qualification.

For Tanzania, attention will also be on how the team uses the remaining qualifiers to build consistency, test emerging players and improve its preparations for hosting the continental tournament in 2027.

For Madagascar, meanwhile, the point could prove valuable in a campaign in which every result carries greater qualification significance.