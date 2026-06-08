4 Serengeti Boys players named in Caf U-17 Afcon best XI

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania's impressive run to the final of the Caf Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2026 has been further recognised after four of the country's players were named in the tournament's Best XI.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled the team following the conclusion of the competition, with finalists Tanzania and champions Senegal dominating the selection with four players each.

The recognition highlights the growing strength of Tanzania's youth football programme and the impact made by the Young Taifa Stars throughout the tournament.

Tanzania reached the final of the continental championship for the first time in the country's history before narrowly losing to Senegal on penalties at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday.

Despite falling short of the title, the East Africans won praise for their fearless displays and consistency against some of the continent's strongest youth teams. The country's representation in the Best XI includes defender Hussein Mbegu, midfielder and tournament Player of the Tournament Issa Chole, playmaker Dismas Athanasi and winger Razaki Mbegelendi. All four players played pivotal roles in Tanzania's memorable campaign. Chole emerged as one of the standout performers at the tournament, leading the team from midfield and earning the competition's top individual award.

Athanasi also enjoyed an outstanding tournament, finishing as the Golden Boot winner with three goals while providing creativity and leadership in attack.

Mbegu was instrumental in Tanzania's solid defensive displays, while Mbegelendi's pace and attacking threat caused problems for opponents throughout the competition.

Senegal's champions were represented by goalkeeper Assane Sarr, who won the Golden Glove award, defenders Thierno Sow and Lamine Mbengue, and winger Mouhamed Wagne.

Their contributions helped the Young Lions of Teranga secure a second U-17 AFCON title in three editions, having also lifted the trophy in Algeria in 2023.