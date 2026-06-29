Eustaquio’s stoppage-time strike sends Canada into World Cup last 16

California. Stephen Eustaquio hammered home a rasping strike from the edge of the penalty area in the 92nd minute to give Canada a 1-0 victory over ​South Africa on Sunday, propelling the co-hosts into the World Cup last 16 for the first time in their history.

Eustaquio received the ball on the ‌edge of the South Africa penalty area and powered it past diving goalkeeper Ronwen Williams in a thrilling conclusion to the first knockout-round match of the World Cup.

South Africa, who had had seemed content to play for extra time and a possible penalty shootout, made a few furious but unsuccessful attempts to level before the final whistle as the sun broke through the clouds at Los Angeles Stadium.

Canada will next face either the Netherlands or ​Morocco on July 4 in Houston for a place in the quarter-finals.

"We just kept believing, we kept pushing and I think we couldn’t have imagined it any ​other way," Eustaquio said.

"It was an amazing goal. When I shot it, I felt everybody shot it with me. Everybody put a little ⁠bit of power on it, and it went to the back of the net, so I'm very happy."

Canada coach Jesse Marsch said his team had chances throughout the match ​but were not "lethal enough".

"And then it falls to Steph and I just hope he'll put it on frame and give it a chance and he buries it," Marsch said.

"The hard work ​from these guys, the character - they're Canadian heroes. That's what I told them at the end. They are now Canadian heroes. I'm so happy for them."

Tense match in LA

Chances were scarce in a cagey first half, with little to separate the sides, who were both playing in the knockout rounds for the first time.

Canada's best opening came just before halftime when a corner sparked a scramble in the South Africa ​box, Moise Bombito sending a header goalward that was cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba before Tajon Buchanan's close-range effort struck Williams in the chest.

Moments later, Richie Laryea went ​down in the area, prompting Canadian appeals for a penalty, but the decision not to award a spot kick stood after a VAR review, prompting loud boos from Canada's red-clad army of supporters, ‌who dominated the ⁠stands.

Marsch continued to protest as the teams left the field at halftime, with Bombito appearing to urge him away from the referee.

Frustration grew for Canada in the second half as South Africa showed little urgency to press forward while maintaining an impenetrable defence.

Canada had another chance just before the second half hydration break when Tani Oluwaseyi's shot hit the keeper and Jonathan David was unable to head the ricochet home thanks to an excellent defensive effort by Mbekezeli Mbokazi to clear the ball.

But Eustaquio's strike deep in stoppage time ended Canada's torment and ​sent their supporters into raptures.

Having advanced from the ​group stage for the first time in ⁠three World Cup appearances, the co-hosts had to play their first game outside Canada at this year's World Cup on Sunday, with only three days' rest after a disappointing 2-1 defeat by Switzerland in their final group-stage match on Wednesday.

'We're going to be ready'

Canada, who ​have battled injuries, were boosted by Bombito's return to the starting lineup and captain Alphonso Davies's comeback off the bench, the Bayern ​Munich wide player providing ⁠a second-half spark in his 2026 World Cup debut.

Marsch said he was flying to Mexico later on Sunday to see the Netherlands take on Morocco at Estadio Monterrey on Monday.

"We're going to be ready to throw everything we have at a giant," he said.

South Africa can hold their heads high after reaching the knockout stage for the first time in four attempts, though they will ⁠rue a ​tame exit.

"Everyone is sad," said Teboho Mokoena, who added he had come agonisingly close to preventing the winner.

"If ​I had taken three more steps, I could have stopped that shot," he said.

The match marked the World Cup finale for 74-year-old South Africa coach Hugo Broos and potentially brings down the curtain on a career spanning more than five decades ​as both a player and manager.

"I will see in the next days what I will do for the future," he said.