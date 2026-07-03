Foreign players tighten grip on league Golden Boot award

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland Tanzania Premier League has become one of East Africa's most competitive football competitions, attracting quality talent from across the continent.

That influx of foreign players has not only strengthened the league but has also reshaped one of its most coveted individual honours, the Golden Boot award.

For four consecutive seasons, foreign players have claimed the league's top scorer award, highlighting both the growing quality of imported talent and the challenges facing Tanzania in producing prolific goalscorers.

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The last Tanzanian to win the Golden Boot was Geita Gold striker George Mpole, who topped the scoring charts with 17 goals during the 2021/22 season. Since then, the award has remained firmly in foreign hands.

The shift began in the 2022/23 campaign when Yanga's Congolese striker Fiston Mayele and Simba's Burundian forward Saido Ntibazonkiza shared the Golden Boot after each scored 17 goals.

Their success demonstrated the impact experienced foreign attackers were having in the league. In 2023/24, Yanga's Burkina Faso international Stephane Aziz Ki raised the standard further by finishing with 21 goals, the highest tally recorded in the past five seasons.

Tanzanian midfielder Feisal Salum came close with 19 goals but was forced to settle for second place despite enjoying the best scoring season of his career.

The trend continued in 2024/25 when Simba's Ivorian midfielder Jean Charles Ahoua claimed the award with 16 goals.

Yanga striker Clement Mzize emerged as the highest scoring Tanzanian, finishing second with 14 goals and proving that local players remain capable of challenging for the honour.

The just concluded 2025/26 season produced a similar outcome. Singida Black Stars striker Mosi Ndumumwe of Burundi won the Golden Boot with 17 goals, while Azam FC's Feisal Salum again finished second after scoring 15 goals.

The numbers paint a clear picture. Since Mpole's triumph in 2021/22, every Golden Boot winner has been a foreign player.

During that period, Tanzanian players have repeatedly come close but have been unable to finish above their foreign counterparts.

Several factors explain the growing dominance

The first is recruitment. Tanzania's leading clubs now prioritise signing experienced foreign attackers with proven scoring records in African competitions.

Clubs such as Yanga, Simba, Azam FC and Singida Black Stars are competing for league titles, domestic cups and continental honours, making immediate impact more valuable than long term player development.

Proven foreign strikers often offer a lower risk than nurturing young local forwards.

Another factor is the role these players occupy within their teams. Foreign attackers are usually signed specifically to score goals and are therefore entrusted with leading the attack.

They frequently take penalties, occupy central striking positions and become the focal point of attacking play, increasing their chances of finishing as the league's top scorers.

By contrast, many Tanzanian players perform different tactical roles.

Fei Toto provides a perfect example. Although naturally an attacking midfielder rather than a centre forward, he has finished second in the Golden Boot race twice, scoring 19 goals in 2023/24 and 15 in 2025/26.

His performances demonstrate remarkable consistency but also expose the shortage of local strikers capable of matching foreign forwards over an entire campaign.

Youth development also remains a concern. Tanzania continues to produce technically gifted footballers, yet few develop into clinical finishers capable of consistently scoring between 18 and 20 league goals.

Many young forwards require more specialised finishing coaching, improved movement inside the penalty area and greater composure in front of goal.

Experience is another advantage enjoyed by foreign players. Most arrive in Tanzania after competing in several professional leagues across Africa, bringing tactical discipline, physical strength and the confidence needed to convert chances under pressure.

Those qualities often prove decisive during a demanding 30 match season.

Nevertheless, there are reasons for optimism. Mzize has developed into one of the country's most promising young strikers, while Feisal Salum has consistently demonstrated that Tanzanian players can compete with the league's best attackers.

Their performances suggest the gap is narrowing, even if the Golden Boot has remained elusive.

The challenge for Tanzanian football is to convert potential into results.

Clubs must continue investing in youth academies while placing greater emphasis on developing specialist strikers who can shoulder the responsibility of leading the attack.