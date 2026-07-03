Experts urge stronger investment in early warning systems to protect communities from climate disasters

Arusha. Governments, meteorological agencies and humanitarian organisations have called for greater investment in early warning systems, stronger government leadership and sustainable financing to help communities act before climate disasters strike.

The appeal was made during the Fourth World Meteorological Organization (WMO) International Workshop on Operational Climate Prediction (OCP4) in Arusha, where experts stressed that accurate weather forecasts must be translated into practical action to reduce the impacts of droughts, floods and other climate-related hazards.

Speaking during a high-level panel on anticipatory action on June 30, 2026 the World Food Programme (WFP) lead for Anticipatory Action, Climate Services and Disaster Risk Reduction, Sandra Hakim, said the objective was to protect lives and livelihoods before disasters occur.

"The whole idea of anticipatory action is acting early because we want to protect communities before a drought, before a flood, or before a cyclone," she said.

She noted that while meteorological agencies are producing increasingly reliable forecasts, humanitarian and development partners must ensure the information reaches vulnerable communities in time to support informed decisions.

The Director General of the Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA), Dr Ladislaus Chang'a, said strengthening national weather services was essential to improving disaster preparedness.

He called for increased investment in weather observation networks, continuous monitoring, forecasting technologies and the training of meteorologists.

"We need to strengthen observation and monitoring of the weather and climate system. Continuous capacity building and improving forecast accuracy are essential if we are to provide the best available climate information," he said.

Dr Chang'a also highlighted the growing role of artificial intelligence and machine learning in improving forecast accuracy and extending lead times.

Sharing Mozambique's experience, a government representative, Dr Bernardino, said seasonal forecasts issued during the 2023/24 El Niño episode gave authorities about seven months to prepare for severe drought conditions.

He said the advance warning enabled the government to implement anticipatory measures that reduced the impact on communities compared with previous droughts.

"Climate information did not only support anticipatory action; it also helped communities make better decisions and reduced panic during the drought," he said.

According to WFP, anticipatory action is increasingly shifting from humanitarian pilot projects to nationally led systems.

The organisation said it works with governments to strengthen meteorological services, disaster management institutions and social protection systems, ensuring early action becomes part of national disaster preparedness.

Globally, WFP said more than 120 million people received anticipatory assistance in 2025 after over $35 million was released before disasters struck, while more than 150 million people received early warning information.

Opening the workshop, the WFP Representative and Country Director for Tanzania, Ivana Živković, said climate variability and climate change were increasing the frequency and intensity of droughts, floods and other extreme weather events, threatening food security and livelihoods across the region.

She said forecasts pointing to a developing El Niño underscored the need for accurate, timely and actionable climate information to enable governments and communities to take preventive action.

"By linking early warning to early action, we can reduce humanitarian needs, protect livelihoods and safeguard development gains before crises fully unfold," she said.

She added that WFP is working with TMA to develop and monitor forecast-based triggers that enable authorities to act before climate hazards escalate into disasters.

Speaking at the event the WFP Head of Programme, Nichola Peach said, government systems at the centre of anticipatory action is increasingly shifting from humanitarian pilot projects to nationally owned systems.

She said, more than USD 35 million was released globally ahead of disasters in 2025, supporting 120 million people with anticipatory assistance while delivering early warning information to over 150 million people.

“Our objective is not to build a parallel humanitarian track. We are building systems that place governments at the centre of anticipatory action," she said.

The Prime Minister's Office – Disaster Management Department outlined Tanzania's efforts to institutionalise anticipatory action by integrating it into contingency planning, strengthening coordination mechanisms and establishing a National Anticipatory Action Technical Working Group.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Red Cross Society emphasised that flood preparedness requires rapid decision-making because the period between forecasts and impacts is often only a matter of days.

Panelists also stressed the importance of ensuring early warning messages reach communities through accessible channels, including community radio, mobile phones, local leaders, religious institutions, social media and community volunteers.