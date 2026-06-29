Dar es Salaam. Former Young Africans (Yanga) striker Fiston Kalala Mayele has become the first player with a Mainland Tanzania Premier League background to score at the FIFA World Cup.

The DR Congo international achieved the feat after scoring his country's second goal in a 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in their final Group K match on Saturday.

Mayele, who played for Yanga for two seasons after joining the club on August 1, 2021, before moving to Egyptian side Pyramids FC, found the back of the net in the 78th minute to put DR Congo firmly in control of the match. His contract with Pyramids FC is due to expire on June 30 this year.

His goal not only sealed an important victory but also made him the first footballer to have featured in Tanzania's top-flight league to score in a FIFA World Cup finals tournament.

Interestingly, Mayele was the only player in DR Congo's World Cup squad currently playing his club football in Africa. He started the match on the bench before French coach Sébastien Desabre introduced him in the 51st minute, replacing experienced forward Cédric Bakambu of Spanish club Real Betis.

Before Saturday's encounter, Mayele had not featured in DR Congo's opening two Group K matches against Chile and Portugal, with Desabre opting for different attacking combinations. DR Congo endured a difficult start after conceding in the 10th minute through Uzbekistan captain Eldor Shomurodov.

However, the Leopards responded strongly in the second half. Yoane Wissa, who plays for Newcastle United, levelled the score from the penalty spot in the 68th minute before Mayele struck 10 minutes later to complete the turnaround.

Wissa added his second goal of the match deep into stoppage time to secure a convincing 3-1 victory and ensure DR Congo progressed to the Round of 32.

For Tanzanian football followers, Mayele's achievement is another reminder of the quality that passed through the Mainland Premier League during his successful spell with Yanga.

The powerful striker was instrumental in helping the Jangwani Street side dominate domestic competitions and reach the CAF Confederation Cup final before earning his move to Pyramids FC, where he has continued to establish himself among Africa's leading forwards.

His rise from the Tanzanian league to the World Cup scoring charts also highlights the increasing ability of the Mainland Premier League to attract and develop players capable of performing on football's biggest stage.

Mayele and DR Congo now face an even tougher challenge when they meet England in the Round of 32 on July 1, with the striker expected to play a key role as the Leopards seek to extend their historic World Cup campaign.