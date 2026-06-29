Government shuts steel plant over environmental breaches

Bagamoyo. The government has reaffirmed that industrial development must comply with environmental laws, commending compliant companies while taking enforcement action against those violating regulations.

The Minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union and Environment), Hamad Masauni, said this on Saturday, June 27, during an inspection of three factories in Bagamoyo District, Coast Region.

He commended Kamal Refinery Limited, a used oil recycling company, and Roster Vehicle Equipment Limited, a truck assembly plant, for complying with environmental requirements.

Mr Masauni said the two firms demonstrate that industrial growth can proceed alongside environmental protection.

“The government supports industrial investment, but it must comply with environmental laws,” he said. However, he ordered the immediate suspension of African Steel Group Company Limited after inspectors found repeated violations of environmental regulations despite earlier warnings from the National Environment Management Council (NEMC).

The company, which produces reinforcing bars from scrap metal, was found to be emitting smoke, discharging untreated wastewater, improper waste disposal, and operating without a designated scrap storage area.

Mr Masauni said the violations pose risks to workers, nearby communities and the environment.

“No factory will be allowed to operate if it endangers public health and the environment,” he said. He directed the company to remain closed until it complies with NEMC requirements and environmental laws.

He also commended NEMC for strengthening inspections and enforcement, saying compliance is key to sustainable industrial growth.

NEMC Director General Immaculate Sware Semesi said the council will continue enforcing environmental regulations to ensure industries operate responsibly while minimising pollution.