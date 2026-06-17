Minister Kikwete urges talent hunt as CRDB Nanauka Cup kicks off in Mtwara

Dar es Salaam. Minister of State in the President’s Office for Public Service Management and Good Governance, Ridhiwani Kikwete, has called on Serengeti Boys head coach Elieneza Nsanganzelu to use the newly launched CRDB Nanauka Cup as a platform to identify promising young footballers for the national Under-17 team, Serengeti Boys.

Kikwete made the remarks during the official launch of the tournament at Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium in Mtwara.

The event was also attended by Joel Nanauka, Member of Parliament for Mtwara Urban and Minister in the President’s Office responsible for Youth Development, as well as Athuman Nyamlani, the First Vice President of the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

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Speaking at the ceremony, Kikwete said Mtwara is home to many talented young players whose abilities need to be nurtured and developed at an early stage.

He noted that the presence of the Serengeti Boys coach and senior TFF leadership at the launch demonstrated the federation’s commitment to identifying and developing talent through grassroots competitions.

“As someone who has played football, I understand that talent must be identified and developed at the right age. You cannot wait until a player is older and expect them to effectively serve the nation at the highest level.

The ideal age is under 17, and this tournament provides an excellent opportunity for both the coach and TFF to scout future stars,” said Kikwete.

The CRDB Nanauka Cup 2026 brings together young players from all 18 wards of Mtwara Urban Constituency. The competition aims to nurture sporting talent, strengthen unity among young people and create economic opportunities through sports.

Speaking on behalf of the tournament’s main sponsor, CRDB Bank’s Head of Personal Banking, Stephen Adili, said the bank had chosen to support the initiative because of the important role sports play in youth development and the national economy.

He said CRDB has remained a key partner of the government in promoting financial inclusion, innovation, entrepreneurship and youth empowerment through investments in various sectors, including sports.

“We recognise that sports are more than entertainment. They are a powerful tool for nurturing talent, improving health, creating employment and increasing income among young people. That is why we are proud to join other stakeholders in launching the CRDB Nanauka Cup 2026,” said Adili.

He added that the bank has already extended more than Sh15 billion to entrepreneurs across different sectors of the economy, helping to expand businesses, improve household incomes and contribute to national economic growth.

According to Adili, CRDB will use the tournament not only to support football development but also to provide young people with financial literacy, entrepreneurship skills, digital knowledge and awareness of opportunities available within the creative economy and sports industry.

Participants will also receive training on financial management, investment, business development and the use of financial technology to help them build sustainable livelihoods both on and off the field.

Adili noted that CRDB’s commitment to sports development is reflected in its sponsorship of major competitions and events, including the CRDB Federation Cup, the CRDB Taifa Cup basketball tournament and the CRDB Bank Marathon.

He also commended the Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan for its continued efforts to strengthen sports development and create opportunities for young people to showcase their talents.