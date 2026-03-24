Naliendele Stars lift Nanauka CRDB Cup in dramatic final

Mtwara. Naliendele Football Club have been crowned Nanauka CRDB Cup champions after a dramatic 4–2 penalty shootout win over Sokoni FC at the Nangwanda Sijaona Stadium, capping a tournament that highlighted the growing influence of grassroots football in youth development.

The final delivered a thrilling contest, with both teams showing determination and tactical discipline before settling for a 2-2 draw in normal time, forcing the tie into penalties.

Sokoni FC made a bright start, taking the lead early in the match, but Naliendele Stars responded with composure, equalising before adding a second goal to go into halftime ahead.

The momentum, however, shifted in the second half as Sokoni reorganised and found the equaliser in the 71st minute, setting up a tense finish.

With neither side able to find a winner in regulation time, the match headed into a penalty shootout, where Naliendele Stars held their nerve to seal the title and spark celebrations among their supporters.

The victory marked a dominant campaign for Naliendele Stars, who not only lifted the trophy but also swept individual honours, producing the tournament’s best player, top scorer, best goalkeeper and the man of the match in the final.

Their triumph earned them Sh1 million in prize money, while Sokoni FC settled for Sh500,000 as runners-up.

Likombe FC, who finished third, walked away with Sh300,000. Kiangu FC were named the most disciplined side and received Sh100,000, matching the reward given to individual category winners.

The tournament, which kicked off on February 15, featured eight teams drawn from youth-populated areas such as bus stands, markets, ferry points and boda boda stages, underlining its focus on community engagement and talent identification.

Speaking after the final, Mtwara Urban MP and Minister in the Office for Youth Development, Joel Nanauka, said the competition had achieved its objective of uniting young people while opening up opportunities beyond football.

“This tournament has shown how sport can bring youth together and create pathways for economic growth.

It is just the beginning,” he said. Nanauka revealed that a larger competition, the Nanauka CRDB Jimbo Cup, is set to start in June and will involve teams from all wards in Mtwara Urban constituency.

CRDB Bank, the tournament sponsor, reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment through sports.

The bank’s Senior Manager for Youth Services, Mshindo Magimba, said such initiatives are key in connecting young people with financial opportunities.

“Sports is not only about competition but also about building the future of our youth economically. We are committed to supporting that journey,” he said.