Popovic hails Australia's 'wonderful achievement' after reaching round of 32

Australia coach Tony Popovic celebrates after the match. PHOTO |  REUTERS

By  REUTERS

REUTERS

California. Australia coach Tony Popovic hailed a "special day" for the Socceroos ​at the World Cup after they reached the ‌round of 32 with a 0-0 draw against Paraguay on Thursday.

Following a 2-0 win over Turkey and a 2-0 ​defeat by the United States, Australia qualified ​for the knockout phase at a third World ⁠Cup and second time in succession.

"One wonderful achievement, ​from the backing of the FA all the ​way through to the staff, the players, the fans. It's a special day," said Popovic.

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Australia only needed a draw against ​the Paraguayans to advance but Popovic said his ​team had tried their hardest to win.

"You can have opinions on ‌how ⁠the game was played, or what we both thought we needed, but we at no stage felt that we were playing for a draw.

I ​thought we ​controlled the game ⁠quite well, and were in control, and had the better opportunities."

Popovic declined ​to comment on making six changes to ​his ⁠starting 11, saying that every player was important and that "no one is entitled to the shirt".

Australia will face ⁠the ​runner-up in Group G in ​Dallas, where they could meet any of Egypt, Belgium, Iran or ​New Zealand.

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