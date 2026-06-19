Twiga Stars turn to Saudi-based Star Clara for Wafcon finals, Masaka out

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania national women football team (Twiga Stars) coach Bakari Shime has handed Saudi Arabia-based striker Clara Luvanga another opportunity to prove herself on the international stage after naming her in a provisional 34-player squad for preparations for the Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) finals.

The squad announcement has put the spotlight firmly on Luvanga, who returns to the national fold just days after missing Tanzania's two international friendly matches against Malawi.

The recall comes on the back of another outstanding season for the Al Nassr forward. Luvanga has become one of the most consistent performers in the Saudi Women's Premier League, where she has emerged as a prolific scorer over the past three campaigns.

Despite her impressive club form, the striker has often struggled to command a regular starting place with Twiga Stars. She has previously been left out of squads or used sparingly, leading many fans to question why her club performances have not translated into a bigger role in the national team.

Her return to the squad is therefore likely to attract considerable interest as supporters wait to see whether she will finally be given the platform to replicate her club exploits in national colours.

Shime's squad also features several foreign-based players, underlining Tanzania's growing pool of talent abroad. They include Julietha Singano of Mexico's Juarez, Opah Clement of Spain's Eibar, Diana Lucas of Turkey's Trabzonspor, Noela Luhala of Lithuania's MFA Žalgiris and Enekia Kasonga of Mexico's Gallos Femenil. Among the local-based players called up are goalkeepers Najiath Abbas (JKT Queens), Nusra Hamis (Fountain Gate Princess) and Janeth Shija (Simba Queens).

The defensive unit includes Asha Omary (Simba Queens), Ester Mabanza and Diana Mnaly of Yanga Princess, Donisia Minja and Anastazia Katunzi of JKT Queens, Fatuma Issa (Simba Queens) and Ester Maseke (JKT Queens). In midfield, Shime selected Elizabeth Chenge, Aliya Fikiri, Anastazia Shau and Asha Mlangwa of JKT Queens, Marry Siyame and Winfrida Charles of Fountain Gate Princess, Veronica Mapunda of Mashujaa Queens, Bahati Steven of Bunda Queens and Rehema Ramadhani of Fountain Gate Princess.

The attacking options also include Edna Makamba of Tausi FC and Simba Queens forwards Aisha Mnunka and Elizabeth Joseph.

However, one notable absentee is Brighton striker Aisha Masaka, who remains sidelined through injury. Shime said the technical bench decided against including the forward because she has been out of action for an extended period and is still undergoing rehabilitation.