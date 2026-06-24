Yanga edge closer to fifth straight title after dominant Azam FC victory

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) are within touching distance of making history after a convincing 3-0 victory over Azam FC at the New Amaan Complex today, June 24, 2026, a result that puts them just four points away from sealing a record-extending fifth consecutive Mainland Tanzania Premier League title.

The emphatic win underlined Yanga’s dominance in the closing stages of the season, as the Jangwani Street giants tightened their grip on the title race with a composed and clinical performance on home soil.

Yanga opened the scoring in the 41st minute through striker Ibrahim “Bacca” Hamad, who finished off a well-weighted assist from forward Prince Dube.

The goal rewarded Yanga’s growing pressure in the first half, where they controlled possession and restricted Azam FC’s attacking transitions.

The champions went into the break leading 1-0, having shown tactical discipline and defensive stability that frustrated their opponents.

After the restart, Azam attempted to push forward in search of an equaliser, but Yanga remained compact and dangerous on the counterattack. Their persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when Laurindo “Depu” Aurélio doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

The spot-kick was awarded by referee Ahmed Arajiga after Twalib Nuhu was judged to have fouled an attacker inside the area.

Yanga sealed the result seven minutes later in the 80th minute through Pacome Zouzoua, who reacted fastest to a loose bouncing ball following a saved effort from Dube, calmly slotting home to complete a commanding victory.

The win takes Yanga to 69 points, strengthening their position at the top of the table and leaving them requiring just four points from their remaining fixtures to officially retain the championship.

The result also increases pressure on their traditional rivals Simba SC, who remain in close pursuit.

Simba sit on 67 points and still have two matches in hand, meaning the title race is not mathematically decided.

However, the reigning champions hold a crucial advantage in head-to-head records, which could prove decisive should the teams finish level on points.

Under current league regulations, the champion is determined by head-to-head results in the event of a points tie, adding another layer of tension to the closing stages of the campaign.

Earlier in the season, Yanga and Simba played out a goalless draw at Simba’s home ground, while the reverse fixture ended 2-2, leaving Yanga slightly better positioned in direct encounters.

Simba kept their challenge alive with a 2-0 victory over Mtibwa Sugar at Jamhuri Stadium.

Goals from Rushine De Reuck and Seleman Mwalimu ensured they maintained pressure at the top of the standings.

Elsewhere in the league, Dodoma Jiji FC and JKT Tanzania shared the spoils in a goalless draw, while Mashujaa secured a narrow 1-0 win over Fountain Gate FC.

Namungo produced one of the more entertaining results of the round, edging KMC 3-2 in a tightly contested match.

Singida Black Stars continued their strong form with a 3-1 victory over Tanzania Prisons, while TRA United and Coastal Union settled for a 1-1 draw. Mbeya City also picked up maximum points after a slim 1-0 win over Pamba Jiji.

With the league entering its final stretch, attention now turns to the next round of fixtures scheduled for Saturday, when all 16 teams will be in action across different venues nationwide.

Yanga will host TRA United at the KMC Complex knowing that a win would bring them even closer to the title.

Simba face a challenging encounter against Singida Black Stars, while Azam FC travel to Tanga to take on Coastal Union at Mkwakwani Stadium.