Govt urges wearing Stars jerseys at work as online sales launch

Dar es Salaam. In a spirited move to promote national pride and unity, Deputy Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports, Hamis Mwinjuma alias Mwana FC, has called on institutions across the country to designate specific days for employees to wear Taifa Stars jerseys as part of their official office attire.

This patriotic appeal comes alongside the launch of a new online platform that enables fans to easily purchase the national team’s jerseys.

The platform is a joint initiative between the National Bank of Commerce (NBC), Vodacom Tanzania, and Sandaland Company, and was officially unveiled today in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during the launch event, Mwinjuma emphasized the power of sport to unite the nation—particularly as Tanzania gears up for the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan), a major tournament reserved for locally based players.

“This initiative is vital in building national unity,” said Mwinjuma. “Wearing the Taifa Stars jersey is not just about supporting our team—it’s about expressing our shared identity and collective pride.

As we approach the general elections, this is the kind of unity we need.”

He encouraged public and private institutions to take part by purchasing jerseys for their staff via the new digital platform, further urging Tanzanians to show their support for the national team in the build-up to Chan.

NBC’s Head of Transactions, Mangire Kibanda, echoed the minister’s sentiments while presenting the key features of the e-commerce system.

He described it as a fast, convenient way to acquire the jerseys—eliminating the need to physically visit retail outlets.

“We are inviting businesses and individuals to purchase the jerseys by depositing payments into Sandaland’s NBC account or by visiting any of our branches and agents across the country,” Kibanda said.

He added that NBC’s digital platforms—NBC Kiganjani and NBC Connect—offer additional convenience, enabling purchases via mobile and internet banking.

The system also supports payments through international cards such as VISA and Mastercard, making it easier for Tanzanians at home and abroad to access the merchandise.

Kibanda further encouraged small business owners to open NBC business accounts to take full advantage of the platform’s e-commerce capabilities.

This collaborative initiative not only aims to boost sales of the Taifa Stars jerseys but also to instill a deeper sense of patriotism among Tanzanians.