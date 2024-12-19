JustFit Inter-School Games: A platform of grooming talents

Dar es Salaam. The JustFit Inter-School Games 2024 concluded recently, featuring the remarkable talents of over 3,000 young players from various schools in and beyond Dar es Salaam.

Organized by JustFit Sports Gear and the JustFit Foundation, the event aimed to nurture talent, foster competition, and bring joy to competitors and spectators alike.

The competition, which was graced by Khamis Mohamed Mwinjuma ‘Mwana FA’, the Deputy minister for Culture, Arts, and Sports (prior to the ministry's reorganisation) and the Member of Parliament for Muheza, was closed by minister Damas Ndumbaro amid his ministry’s reorganization.

A platform for talent discovery and joy

This year’s edition brought together parents, sports stakeholders, and thousands of young players competing across multiple disciplines.

The games were designed to provide a platform for talent discovery and development while creating a joyous environment for the youth.

The sports lineup included football, basketball, chess, and table tennis held at the University of Dar es Salaam grounds, while swimming took place at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club pool.

By including a variety of sports, the organisers expanded the scope beyond traditional favourites like football, giving young athletes a broader range of opportunities to compete and excel.

Inclusive participation: A true celebration of diversity

A unique aspect of the JustFit Games 2024 was the inclusivity in participation. Players from international schools, public primary and secondary schools, and even students with hearing impairments from Buguruni School featured in the competition.

The Buguruni School competitors stood out, demonstrating their abilities and winning several awards, proving that talent knows no barriers. Swimmers at the Gymkhana Club and the University of Dar es Salaam pools thrillingly competed, with young swimmers demonstrating exceptional skills and determination.

Across all sports, the games showed the potential of Tanzanian youth when provided with the right platforms.

Meeting and exceeding objectives

Speaking about the tournament, Salim Salim, the managing director of JustFit Sports Gear, expressed satisfaction with the results.

He explained that the event successfully achieved its goals of nurturing and developing young talents while fostering joy and competition among diverse groups of youth players.

“Our objective was twofold: to discover and develop talent and to bring happiness to young players as they compete. The turnout and enthusiasm have been incredible,” said Salim.

He further stressed the equality of talent across all schools, whether international or public, adding, “Talent is talent, and competition remains competition.

These games have proven that joy and inspiration transcend school types and backgrounds.”

Support for public schools

Salim revealed that 16 government schools were fully sponsored for the event, with over 500 players receiving essential supplies, including sports equipment.

Aside from that, other 27 international schools featured in the games in which 1,400 players competed.

“In swimming alone, over 300 competitors featured, with 37 winning trophies and 150 earning medals,. Our mission is to ensure that every young athlete has a chance to shine, regardless of their background,” he said.

Bridging the gap in sports opportunities

Salim highlighted the immense talent in Tanzania that often goes unnoticed due to the lack of platforms for young athletes to showcase their abilities.

He called on stakeholders to invest in sports development and support initiatives like the JustFit Inter School Games.

“It is our responsibility to support President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s efforts to advance the sports sector in Tanzania.

“At JustFit Sports Gear and the JustFit Foundation, we aim to build a brighter future for Tanzanian sports by continuing these competitions annually,” he said.

Building the future of Tanzanian sports

Salim expressed optimism about the long-term impact of the JustFit Games, envisioning a future where the tournament becomes a stepping stone for young players to achieve greatness.

“One day, we will see players rising to prominence through these games, serving as role models for the next generation. That’s the legacy we aim to build,” he added.

He also thanked the event’s sponsors, including Azam Media as the main sponsor and others including Dream Chasers, Dar Fresh, Afya, Hugo Domingo, Kago, Streetsoul, Slide Visuals, Black Paida, Saifee Hospital, and Garda World for their invaluable support.

Expansion and growth

Reflecting on the success of this year’s games, Salim shared plans to expand the tournament further in the coming years.

“In the first season, we had fewer competitors compared to this year. Next year, we expect even more young athletes and the inclusion of additional sports disciplines,” he said.

“Our goal is to ensure young players have opportunities to compete and showcase their abilities in various tournaments.”

A legacy of joy and competition

The JustFit Inter-School Games 2024 have left an indelible mark on the Tanzanian sports scene. By bringing together athletes from diverse backgrounds and offering a platform for their talents to shine, the event has set a high standard for youth sports development in the country.