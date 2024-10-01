Lina PG Tour honours Malinzi as Mollel finishes top

Dar es Salaam. The fourth edition of the Lina PG Tour has honoured veteran amateur golfer Dioniz Malinzi for his significant contributions to developing local golfing talents.

The event, held at the Moshi Golf Course, saw Arusha’s renowned golfer Nuru Mollel emerge at the top for the professional category after recording a score of +18.

Fadhyl Inkya secured second place with a score of +29, while Elisante Lembris and Isaac Wanyeche came in third with each recording of +30.

Malinzi was recognised for his efforts in establishing a special program to nurture local golfers who are now prominent in the country.

Thanks to his initiatives, Tanzania has become one of the top five countries in golf on the African continent.

Among the successful golfers nurtured by Malinzi are Madina Idd, Hawa Wanyeche, and Angel Eaton, who helped Tanzania secure second place twice and third place once in the African Women’s Championship. Malinzi, a former chairman of the National Sports Council (NSC), the Tanzania Golf Union (TGU), and the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club, has played a pivotal role in the country’s success in the sport.

“Malinzi means everything to me because without him bringing me out of poverty and paying for my membership at the Dar Gymkhana Club, I would still be an ordinary kid on the street today,” said Mollel.

Mollel credited Malinzi with introducing him, Frank Roman, Elisante Lembris, and Jimmy Mollel to golf through a youth training program that developed them into national team players and eventually professional golfers.

In addition to nurturing talents like Madina Iddi, Wanyeche, and Eaton, Malinzi also mentored Neema Olomi, a national team player taking Eaton’s place as she has decided to turn professional.

“I started as his caddie before I began playing competitive golf. I’m here as a successful female player because of him. Without Malinzi, I don’t know where I would be today,” said Olomi.

For her part, Lina PG Tour director Yasmin Chali said the Nkya family invited Malinzi to recognise and acknowledge his contributions to golf development in the country, encompassing both professional and amateur golf.