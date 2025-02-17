Mzize, Dube on target as Yanga extend league lead

Dar es Salaam. Defending champions Young Africans (Yanga) have stretched their lead in the ongoing Tanzania Mainland Premier League following their 2-1 victory against Singida Black Stars at the KMC Complex today, February 17, 2025.

Goals scored by Clement Mzize and Prince Dube were enough for Yanga to collect 52 points from 20 matches, five ahead of their traditional rivals, Simba, who are in second place with 47 points from 18 matches.

Singida Black Stars remain fourth with 37 points from 20 matches. Mzize scored with a powerful shot in the 13th minute following a melee in the Singida Black Stars' goalmouth. The goal kept him at the top of the golden boot race with 10 goals.

Yanga added their second goal in the 43rd minute through Dube, who capitalized on Maxi Nzangeli’s corner to mark his ninth goal in the league.

Singida Black Stars' goal was scored by Jonathan Sowah in added time following a mistake by Yanga’s goalkeeper Djigui Diarra. The match started at a cracking pace, with Yanga pressing forward relentlessly in search of an early opener.

Another chance for Yanga to extend their lead came in the 15th minute when Mzize’s shot went just a few centimeters wide.

Singida Black Stars briefly took the game to the hosts and nearly equalized in the 26th minute when Elivis Lupia Martin broke through, only to see his effort miss by a few centimeters.

Yanga’s head coach, Miloud Hamdi, praised his players for their dominant performance and expressed confidence in their ability to maintain their strong form.

“My players put on a great show in this match, and I am confident they will continue to deliver impressive results as the league progresses,” said Hamdi.

On the other hand, Singida Black Stars head coach David Ouma attributed the defeat to costly mistakes made by his players, which allowed Yanga to score easy goals in the first half.

“We made mistakes that allowed Yanga to win the match. We did our best, but today was not our day. This result is disappointing, but we’ll improve and come back stronger after the international break,” said Ouma.