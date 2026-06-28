Okello hat-trick moves Yanga closer to fifth straight title

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans (Yanga) moved a step closer to securing a fifth consecutive Mainland Tanzania Premier League title after Allan Okello scored a hat-trick in a commanding 3-0 victory over TRA United at the KMC Complex on June 27, 2026.

Okello opened the scoring in the 27th minute, netting his 12th league goal since joining Yanga from Uganda’s Vipers SC during the January 2026 transfer window.

The attacking midfielder capitalised on a well-weighted pass from striker Prince Dube before calmly beating TRA United goalkeeper Jean-Noel Amonome. TRA defenders had appealed for offside, but the goal stood.

Yanga dominated proceedings throughout the match, creating several scoring opportunities, while TRA United spent much of the game defending deep and relying on counter-attacks.

The hosts doubled their lead six minutes into the second half when Okello converted a penalty after TRA United defender Christopher Tebandeke handled the ball inside the penalty area. Referee Saad Mrope from Dodoma pointed to the spot, allowing Okello to register his 13th league goal of the campaign.

Okello completed his hat-trick in the 60th minute, marking his first treble of the season in the Mainland Premier League.

His hat-trick was Yanga’s first of the campaign and the fourth recorded in the league this season, which has also seen similar feats from Singida Black Stars’ Mossi Nduwumwe, Pamba Jiji’s Mathew Momanyi and Namungo FC’s Fabrice Ngoy.

The three goals took Okello’s tally to 14 league goals, drawing him level with Nduwumwe in the race for the Golden Boot. Both now trail Azam FC attacking midfielder Feisal Salum “Fei Toto”, who leads the scoring chart with 15 goals.

The victory also handed Yanga their first league win over TRA United this season after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha on March 18.

The result is a major boost for Yanga as they continue their battle with traditional rivals Simba in one of the closest title races in recent seasons.

The championship will be decided on the final day of the season on Tuesday, June 30. Yanga will travel to face JKT Tanzania at Major General Isamuhyo Stadium in Mbweni, knowing that victory will guarantee a fifth successive league crown.