Police issue strong warning ahead of Yanga SC vs Azam FC FA Cup semi-final clash in Mwanza

Mwanza. The Mwanza Regional Police Commander has announced heightened security measures ahead of the FA Cup semi-final between Yanga SC and Azam FC, scheduled for June 21, 2026, at 3:30pm at CCM Kirumba Stadium.

In a statement issued to the press on Friday, June 19, 2026, Regional Police Commander Wilbrod Mutafungwa said the police force had strengthened security systems both inside and outside the stadium to ensure the safety of spectators and property.

He warned that no person will be allowed to enter or approach the stadium carrying any form of weapon, including firearms, traditional weapons, or any sharp objects capable of causing harm, except authorised security personnel deployed for duty.

“To ensure public safety, we strongly caution that anyone found inciting violence or engaging in acts of disorder before, during or after the match will face strict legal action,” said Commander Mutafungwa.

He further urged football fans to maintain peace and discipline throughout the match, stressing that football is meant to promote entertainment, friendship and unity.

The Tanzania Police Force also extended its best wishes to both teams, calling on supporters to accept any outcome in accordance with football rules and embrace fair play.

Meanwhile, some fans said they were ready to enjoy the encounter peacefully and celebrate the sporting spectacle without disruption.

Yanga supporter, Samweli Mkuya, said football always produces three possible outcomes and fans must be prepared to accept them, adding that his side is confident of securing all three points.