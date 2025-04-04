Rivals Yanga, Simba SC land ‘easy’ Federation Cup fixtures

Dar es Salaam. Tanzanian football giants Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba have received relatively favourable draws in the quarterfinals of the Federation Cup.

According to the draw conducted yesterday, defending champions Yanga have been paired against Championship division side Stand United. The match will take place at the KMC Complex.

Simba, Yanga’s arch-rivals, will also face a Championship side, Mbeya City, in another quarterfinal clash at the same venue.

In other fixtures, JKT Tanzania will host Pamba Jiji FC at the KMC Complex, while Singida Black Stars will battle Kagera Sugar at the Liti Stadium. The quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be played between April 10 and 14, with the exact venues to be announced later.

According to the draw, the winner between Yanga and Stand United will face the victor of the JKT Tanzania versus Pamba Jiji FC encounter in the semifinals.

Similarly, the winner of the Simba against Mbeya City clash will meet the winner between Singida Black Stars and Kagera Sugar. The semifinal matches will also be played on dates and at venues to be announced later by the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

The ultimate winner of the Federation Cup will earn the right to represent Tanzania in the CAF Confederation Cup, as per tournament regulations.

Historical records indicate that Yanga have been the most successful team in the competition, having won the title four times. Simba follow closely with three titles to their name.

Speaking after the draw, Pamba Jiji FC head coach Fred “Minziro” Felix expressed confidence in his team’s ability to challenge the favorites. He commended his players for their discipline and determination.

"We are capable of facing any team in this competition, and I will prepare my players accordingly," said Minziro. "We are ready for any challenge. Once you qualify for this stage, you must be prepared to face any opponent."