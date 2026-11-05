Ronaldo retires from Portugal duty amid reported tensions with coach Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his immediate retirement from international football, bringing an extraordinary 23-year career with Portugal to an end at the age of 41.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner confirmed his decision in an emotional statement shared on social media, saying the time had come to hand over the iconic number 7 shirt he had worn throughout his international career.

“The day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team,” Ronaldo said.

“I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums around the world.”

Reflecting on a journey that began in August 2003, Ronaldo admitted that walking away from international football had not been an easy decision.

“It was not an easy decision. Because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart,” he said.

Ronaldo retires as Portugal’s most-capped player, having made 234 appearances and scored a record 146 international goals.

During his illustrious career, he captained Portugal to three major international trophies, including their maiden European Championship title in 2016, when they defeated hosts France 1-0 after extra time.

He also helped Portugal win the UEFA Nations League in 2019, following a 1-0 victory over the Netherlands, and again in 2025, when they beat Spain on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

His achievements established him as one of Portugal’s greatest sporting figures and helped elevate the country's standing in international football.

Paying tribute to supporters, Ronaldo said his most cherished memories went beyond goals, records and trophies, highlighting the emotional connection he had built with the Portuguese people.

“If I ever made you happy, if one of my goals ever made you embrace someone, forget a worry or feel proud of your country, then it was all worth it,” he said.

His retirement comes amid reported tensions with Portugal head coach Jorge Jesus, which are believed to have contributed to his decision.

Ronaldo had previously left the national team camp early after being named as an unused substitute in an international fixture. The incident reportedly resulted in a $286 fine and a 30-day suspension.

Despite the controversy, the forward had initially indicated that he had no immediate plans to retire from international football.

However, reports of a deteriorating relationship with Jesus have fuelled speculation that the disagreement played a role in bringing forward his departure.

Ronaldo had earlier indicated that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament. He scored three goals during Portugal’s campaign before their elimination in the round of 16.

Over more than two decades, he represented Portugal at 12 major tournaments, establishing records that underline his extraordinary longevity and influence.

His 146 international goals remain a men's football record, while his 234 appearances make him the most-capped male international player.

In his farewell message, Ronaldo urged the next generation of Portuguese footballers to keep dreaming and continue making history.

“Portugal will always need young people who dare to dream. Players who never give up. New generations who believe it is possible to go where no one has gone before,” he said.