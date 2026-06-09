Rugby festival returns as Dar Leopards and Roadgrip host annual touch rournament

Dar es Salaam’s rugby community is gearing up for another exciting weekend as the Dar Leopards Annual Touch Rugby Tournament returns to Ufundi Stadium in Mikocheni on Saturday, 13 June 2026, with matches and activities running from 9:00am to 6:00pm.

Widely regarded as one of the city’s most anticipated social rugby events, the tournament will bring together players, supporters, families and corporate partners for a full day of touch rugby, entertainment and community celebration.

Hosted by Dar Leopards Rugby Club, the annual event continues to play a vital role in promoting rugby across Tanzania by providing a welcoming and inclusive platform for both experienced players and newcomers to enjoy the sport. Beyond the competition, the tournament fosters teamwork, fitness, sportsmanship and the growth of rugby culture throughout the country.

This year’s edition is expected to attract 20 teams from across East Africa. Reigning champions Karen Crusaders will return to defend their title against strong opposition from Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, Nairobi, Iringa and Arusha.

While the on-field action promises plenty of excitement, spectators can also look forward to a vibrant festival atmosphere throughout the day at Ufundi Stadium. Entry is free, with food and beverage vendors, live music, a dedicated children’s zone and a family-friendly environment ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The celebrations will extend beyond match day, with a Friday night social gathering at The Slow Leopard on Chole Road, followed by an official after-party, making the tournament a true rugby festival both on and off the pitch.

The event is made possible through the support of a strong network of sponsors. Roadgrip headlines this year’s tournament as Gold Sponsor, while Airswift Workforce Solutions and Baker & Sons Safari Company join as Silver Sponsors.

Bronze Sponsors include OLEA Insurance Brokers, Reveurse, Steinweg Logistics, ZanBluu Beach Hotel, AMEL Asset Finance Solutions, Meta and The Slow Leopard. Additional support has also been provided by Painted Dog Craft Gin, Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), GardaWorld and Splendid Cleaning & Events

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Dar Leopards Rugby Club expressed its appreciation to sponsors, players and supporters for their continued commitment to the development of rugby in Tanzania.

"The Annual Touch Rugby Tournament is more than a competition. It is a celebration of sport, friendship and community. Every year, we see the rugby family grow stronger, and we are grateful to our sponsors and supporters who continue to stand with the club and help us make this event bigger and better."

As the countdown begins, Dar Leopards Rugby Club is inviting rugby enthusiasts, families, corporate teams and members of the wider public to join the festivities at Ufundi Stadium on 13 June for a memorable day of sport, fun and community spirit.