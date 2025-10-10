Leopards vs Mombasa: East African rugby rivalry returns to Dar

Dar es Salaam. Preparations are heating up for another thrilling international rugby fixture this Saturday at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) Rugby Grounds, where Clyde & Co.’s Dar Leopards will take on Kenya’s Mombasa Sports Club from 3:30 pm.

The action-packed afternoon will kick off with a women’s curtain-raiser match at 3:00 pm, followed by the men’s 15s fixture. The event promises fans a full day of competitive rugby, vibrant social interaction, and community celebration.

This Saturday’s encounter marks yet another milestone in the Dar Leopards’ expanding calendar of regional matches, further strengthening sporting ties between Tanzanian and Kenyan clubs while promoting rugby development across East Africa.

Clyde & Co., an international law firm with seven integrated offices across Africa, continues to partner with Dar Leopards Rugby Club to organize the event, demonstrating its commitment to community engagement and sports development in Tanzania.

The event will be hosted by Peter Kasanda, Clyde & Co. Africa Chair, a former Dar Leopards player and club chair, who will welcome players, guests, and supporters to what promises to be an exciting afternoon.

Spectators attending the UDSM Grounds can expect an electrifying atmosphere, complete with refreshments, competitive matches, and celebrations of rugby culture.

The program opens with a showcase match featuring the Dar Cheetahs, the women’s contact rugby team of the Dar Leopards. Founded in 2024, the Cheetahs have quickly made their mark through teamwork and dedication, and are already preparing for an expanded 2026 season. Their curtain-raiser performance will set the stage for the main event against Mombasa Sports Club.

The Dar Leopards, one of Tanzania’s oldest and most prestigious rugby clubs, continue to nurture local talent while promoting the sport nationwide.

With active men’s, women’s, and touch rugby teams, the club plays a central role in the growth of Tanzanian rugby at both grassroots and competitive levels.