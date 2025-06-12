Simba threaten to boycott derby if June 15 match is postponed

Dar es Salaam. In a dramatic twist that has shaken the Tanzanian football fraternity, Simba Sports Club has publicly declared that it will not participate in any Mainland Premier League match against its traditional rivals, Young Africans (Yanga), if the Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) postpones the highly anticipated derby clash scheduled for Sunday, June 15, 2025.

The warning follows a statement issued by Simba on June 12, 2025, urging its fans, members, and stakeholders to prepare for the match scheduled to take place at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, as originally planned by the league board.

Simba emphasized that they are only willing to play the match if it occurs on the scheduled date—and that any attempts to delay or reschedule it will not be tolerated.

This firm stance from the Msimbazi giants is seen as a response to an earlier announcement by Yanga SC, which recently declared their refusal to feature in the June 15 fixture. Yanga cited irregularities and the controversial postponement of the same match, which was initially scheduled for March 8, 2025, as their reason for pulling out.

The March 8 debacle

The roots of this latest standoff trace back to the events of March 7, 2025—just one day before the originally planned Kariakoo Derby.

Simba withdrew from the match, alleging that they were denied access to the training ground by security guards and bouncers, in clear violation of league regulations. The club maintained that this interference was unprofessional and severely compromised their preparations.

Despite public outcry and legal challenges, the TPLB controversially postponed the match—a move that Yanga challenged, claiming the decision did not comply with league regulations.

Yanga later filed a case with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), which ultimately returned the matter to the club, advising them to follow the appropriate legal channels as per the rules and regulations governing football in Tanzania.

CAS’s position aligned with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and TPLB’s defense, which argued that Yanga had not followed the correct legal process. They further justified the postponement by citing concerns about public order and the need to investigate allegations of corruption.

Yanga’s executive committee, however, refused to pursue the legal process, claiming it was unjust for the same bodies responsible for postponing the match to demand that they file complaints through those same channels.

Simba’s latest statement

In its June 12 statement, Simba SC reaffirmed its commitment to playing the derby only on the scheduled date of June 15, 2025. The club stressed that “any attempt to postpone the match is null and void and contrary to the procedures governing the conduct of football.”

“Simba will not participate in match number 184 unless it is played on Sunday, June 15, 2025.” The club also called upon its supporters to show up in large numbers to fill the stadium and support the team:

“We ask members and fans of our club to come out in large numbers to fill Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on that important day to support our team,” the statement read.

Implications for Tanzanian football

Simba’s hardline stance places the TPLB and the broader football governance in Tanzania under intense scrutiny. Fans and stakeholders across the country are watching closely, fully aware that the Kariakoo Derby is more than just a football match—it is a cultural phenomenon that brings the nation together.

The fixture historically draws millions of viewers and fills stadiums to capacity, making it a centerpiece of Tanzanian football identity.

Now, with both teams standing firm, the TPLB finds itself in a difficult position. It must skillfully navigate political tensions, organizational egos, and procedural rules if it hopes to maintain credibility and ensure that the derby proceeds as planned.

Simba’s threat to boycott the match unless it is played on June 15 marks a serious escalation in what has become a highly charged standoff with their archrivals Yanga.

The coming days will be critical in determining the fate of the country's most prestigious and eagerly awaited football fixture.