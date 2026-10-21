Tanzania names six athletes for Dakar 2026 Youth Olympics

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania will send six young athletes to the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, with swimming, athletics and judo providing the country’s representation at the first Olympic event to be staged on African soil.

The Tanzania Olympic Committee (TOC) has selected the athletes for the Games, scheduled for October 31 to November 13 in Senegal, as the country looks to give its emerging sporting talent valuable international exposure and assess progress in youth development programs.

The delegation will be led by TOC vice president Nasra Juma Mohammed, who will serve as chef de mission and oversee Tanzania’s participation in the global competition.

Swimming accounts for half of the six-member team, with Crissa Dennis Dillip, Filbertha De Mello, Zack Okumu and Austin Okore selected to represent the country. The swimmers will be guided by their coach, while John Belela will also be part of the swimming technical team. In athletics, Emanuel Amasi will represent Tanzania under coach Marcelina Gwandu, while Ashraf Issa Juma will compete in judo, with Isuyoshi Shimaoka responsible for his preparations.

The selection gives Tanzania an opportunity to evaluate its development programs across the three disciplines, with the athletes expected to test themselves against some of the world's promising young competitors.

Mohammed said the team would enter camp as preparations progressed, expressing optimism that the athletes would use the opportunity to deliver competitive performances.

“We will send six junior athletes to the coming Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal. The athletes will join camp once preparations start, and we hope our juniors will perform well at the Games,” she said.

Swimming's four representatives underline the discipline's importance to Tanzania's delegation. However, the challenge will be to turn preparation into competitive results while gaining experience that can support the athletes' progression towards senior international championships.

For the athletics and judo representatives, the Games will provide an opportunity to measure their abilities against international opposition, identify areas requiring improvement and build confidence at a major multi-sport event.

Dakar 2026 is expected to attract about 2,700 athletes aged between 15 and 18, with competitions scheduled across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly. The scale of the event will expose participants to different sporting systems and levels of competition, offering valuable lessons for their future development.

The Games will be the fourth Summer Youth Olympic edition, following Singapore in 2010, Nanjing in 2014 and Buenos Aires in 2018. The competition returns after an eight-year break, with the postponement of the 2022 edition preceding its return in Senegal.

Beyond the medals, the event represents a historic milestone for African sport, bringing an Olympic competition to the continent for the first time. It also provides participating countries with an opportunity to showcase their young talent on an international platform.

For Tanzania, the significance of the six-athlete delegation will extend beyond participation. The experience could help identify future national-team prospects, strengthen competitive preparation and provide a benchmark for assessing the effectiveness of youth sports programs.