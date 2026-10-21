Should every shilling you earn have a job?

Every time you scroll through Instagram or TikTok, someone is encouraging you to buy shares, invest, cut back on spending and build wealth for a better financial future. Sometimes, the message comes with warnings about how far behind you will fall if you do not start investing early enough.

Financial planning matters. Savings can provide a cushion when life takes an unexpected turn, while investments can help us work towards long-term goals. But what happens when the pursuit of financial security begins to affect how we experience life today? When spending money on something you enjoy leaves you feeling guilty because you could have saved or invested it instead?

At what point does financial discipline begin to affect your quality of life, and what makes some people feel the need to take their financial habits to such extremes?

What the Community Had to Say

When we asked readers about balancing financial discipline with enjoying life, their responses highlighted different perspectives on building wealth and making room for enjoyment.

One reader wrote:

“The sole purpose of investing is to live a comfortable life sustainably, Money is just a tool not the end goal,on a 50-30-20 budget , a prudent amount to be interested is only 20% the rest is for funding consumption.”

Another reader argued that many people are still working towards establishing basic financial habits:

“This is like worrying about people who d*e running an ultra-marathon in a country where everyone is overweight. Let’s get everyone taking the first step before worrying about people going too far.”

A third reader emphasised the importance of including enjoyment in financial planning:

“I think this perspective may unnecessarily create worry in society by suggesting that financial discipline and enjoying life are two competing things. One thing I always teach people is to budget for everything, including enjoyment! Budget for your investments, savings, bills, holidays, hobbies, family outings and even the little things that make you happy…”

Another reader summed up the concern simply:

“People forget living while chasing for life”

These perspectives raise an important question. How do we pursue financial security while ensuring that our relationship with money leaves room for the life we want to live?

When Financial Discipline Becomes Difficult to Switch Off

There are times when significant financial sacrifices make sense. Someone paying off debt, building a business, supporting family or saving for a major purchase may need to reduce non-essential spending for a while.

The situation becomes more complicated when the same restrictions continue even after circumstances improve, or when there is no clear point at which the person intends to ease up.

Imagine someone whose income has increased and whose savings are growing, yet they still feel anxious about spending on anything beyond the essentials. Dinner with friends feels unnecessary. A hobby feels indulgent. Even buying something that would make daily life more comfortable becomes difficult because they keep thinking about what else the money could be doing.

Their financial habits may be helping them accumulate wealth, but managing money has also become a source of worry.

For some, this may be connected to previous financial hardship. Having experienced what it means to go without can make the possibility of returning to that situation frightening, even when circumstances have changed. Others may have grown up associating financial success with personal worth, making the accumulation of wealth feel like proof that they are capable, secure or successful.

The Psychology Behind Our Relationship With Money

Our financial habits can reflect what money has come to represent in our lives: security, freedom, status, independence or self-worth.

Psychologists use the concept of money scripts to describe beliefs about money that develop through childhood experiences, family attitudes and our environments. Someone who watched their parents struggle to pay bills might learn that money must be protected at all costs. Someone else might associate expensive purchases with success or social acceptance. These beliefs can influence adult financial decisions, sometimes without us fully recognising their impact.

This can help explain why people with similar incomes develop very different spending habits. For one person, shopping might provide temporary relief from stress or dissatisfaction. For another, watching their savings grow might offer reassurance that they are protected against future uncertainty.

The difficulty arises when these behaviours become ways of managing difficult emotions.

Someone who regularly spends when stressed may experience a brief lift in mood after making a purchase. That relief can encourage the behaviour to repeat, even when the spending creates financial pressure and more stress.

Someone who feels compelled to save every possible shilling may experience relief whenever they avoid spending. Keeping the money reassures them that they are responsible and protecting their future. Spending, however affordable, may trigger guilt or fear. Their savings can grow while the sense of security they are seeking remains elusive.

Past hardship can contribute to these patterns, but it is not the only explanation. People may also tie wealth to achievement or struggle with the fear of losing the stability they have worked hard to build.

This is not an argument against financial discipline or investing. Budgeting, saving and investing can create security and expand our choices. The question is whether we make those decisions according to our circumstances and priorities, or whether fear, guilt and insecurity begin to dictate what we feel permitted to do.

A healthy relationship with money allows us to make thoughtful decisions without making wealth the sole measure of our worth or the only source of our sense of safety.

The Cost of Always Thinking About Tomorrow

Constantly evaluating spending decisions can become mentally exhausting.

Imagine wanting to try paddle, take a few language classes or pick up a new hobby. You can afford it, but keep thinking about how much more you could save or invest if you decided against it. What could have been an enjoyable experience becomes another expense to justify.

Over time, you might stop making plans or postpone purchases that would improve your quality of life. Turning down invitations can limit time with friends and family, while giving up activities you enjoy can leave less room for interests outside work and financial planning.

People have different priorities. Some genuinely enjoy living frugally, while others find satisfaction in reaching savings targets. What matters is how these choices affect everyday life, particularly when financial goals begin to take priority over almost everything else.

If someone reaches a savings target but immediately sets another, or earns more yet continues to feel unable to enjoy their money, it may be worth asking what financial security means to them.

After all, there is always another investment, asset, stock or share to acquire, or another number to aspire to as a measure of financial freedom. Without a clear idea of what financial security is meant to make possible, it can become difficult to know when to stop sacrificing.

So, How Do We Find the Balance?

There is no universal answer to how much a person should save, invest or spend. Income, responsibilities, debt and personal goals all influence what makes sense. Sometimes, substantial sacrifices are necessary. At other times, spending on a hobby, an outing or everyday comfort is perfectly reasonable.

What matters is understanding the purpose behind our choices. Are our sacrifices helping us reach a goal that matters to us, or has spending become uncomfortable regardless of what we can afford? Are we building a financial future we can enjoy, or have we become so focused on the next milestone that we rarely consider what our money could do for us today?

Financial well-being involves more than the amount we save or invest. It also includes the experiences, relationships and everyday comforts that make life meaningful.

Building wealth takes discipline, and sometimes that means putting present enjoyment aside. But how do we know when a sacrifice is still serving us, and when our relationship with money has made it difficult to enjoy the life we are working to secure?





Disclaimer: This column is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute clinical advice. While exploring these psychological concepts can provide helpful insight, it is not a replacement for professional therapy. If you are struggling with deep family conflict, burnout, or mental health challenges and want to dive deeper, please consider reaching out to a licensed therapist or mental health professional for personalized guidance.