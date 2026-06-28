Tanzania orders round-the-clock road works for AFCON projects

Arusha . Minister for Works Abdallah Ulega has directed contractors constructing roads linked to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) to operate around the clock to ensure key infrastructure is completed within the required timelines.

The directive targets strategic road sections in Arusha, one of the cities expected to host activities during the tournament, which Tanzania will co-host with Kenya and Uganda.

Speaking during an inspection of the Mbauda Junction–Losinyai Junction road project in Arusha on Saturday, Mr Ulega said the roads must meet both completion deadlines and international standards.

The projects include the 13-kilometre Moshono–Mrombo Roundabout and Mbauda–Losinyai Junction sections, which are expected to improve access to facilities that will be used during AFCON.

“When I return, I want to see progress that reflects the value of the project and agreed timelines. Construction must continue day and night so that by the time AFCON inspection teams arrive, the projects will have met the required standards,” he said.

Mr Ulega said infrastructure development remains a key priority as Tanzania steps up preparations for the tournament.

He also urged residents to preserve peace and take advantage of opportunities expected from the competition.

“I urge citizens to maintain peace so that everyone, from small traders to larger businesses, can benefit from the opportunities AFCON will bring,” he said.

Earlier, Tanzania National Roads Agency (Taroads) Arusha Regional Manager Reginald Massawe said the Sh221 billion project contract was signed with China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) in February 2025.

He said the project has a completion period of 36 months, but sections considered critical for AFCON preparations will be prioritised.

“The 13 kilometres identified for AFCON will be completed ahead of infrastructure inspections and will include street lighting and parking facilities,” he said.