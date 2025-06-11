TFF-Yanga Federation Cup prize money dispute deepens after failed talks

Dar es Salaam. The ongoing dispute over Federation Cup prize money between the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and Young Africans (Yanga) continues, following the failure of both parties to reach a consensus today, June 11, 2025

TFF had requested Yanga officials to meet with their accounts department to review various payment records before taking any further steps.

In response, Yanga's Chief Executive Officer, Andre Mtine, visited the TFF offices but did not sit down with the accounting officers. Instead, he submitted a letter and left.

Prior to Mtine’s visit to TFF headquarters, Yanga had claimed that the football governing body still owed them Sh226 million — the remaining balance after various deductions made by TFF.

Mtine said that there was nothing to discuss apart from demanding the Federation Cup prize money from the federation.

“TFF should have paid us our prize money immediately after the final match, not withheld it to cover alleged debts,” Mtine said.

“How can you withhold prize money simply because there’s an outstanding debt? What we want from TFF is to be paid. The competition is over, and we need our prize money.”

On the other hand, TFF’s Information Officer, Cliford Ndimbo, explained that the meeting was intended to verify the claims before taking further action, but they couldn’t proceed as the Yanga official was unwilling to engage in discussion.

“You can’t do anything when the official just drops off a letter and leaves. Nothing is progressing on the matter,” said Ndimbo.

He added that Mtine refused to meet with TFF Secretary General Wilfred Kidao to discuss the issue and instead opted only to submit the letter.

“Kidao wanted to talk to them, but after they entered the office, they simply handed over the letter and walked out. They didn’t want to discuss anything,” said Ndimbo.

When asked how much the FA Cup champion receives, Ndimbo stated that no official announcement had ever been made regarding any increase in prize money, as Yanga claims.