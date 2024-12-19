Why Rwanda is Africa's emerging hub for global sports, events

In Kigali, the iconic Amahoro Stadium commands attention, visible from several vantage points in the city. Located about three kilometres from the heart of Rwanda’s capital, this 45,000-seat venue stands as a testament to the country’s growing ambition to position itself as a global hub for sports and tourism.

Renovated in 2022 by a Turkish construction firm in partnership with Rwandan companies, the Amahoro Stadium’s transformation marked a significant milestone in Rwanda’s sports infrastructure development.

President Paul Kagame officially inaugurated the revamped stadium on July 1, 2024. Amahoro means Peace in Kinyarwanda. The stadium’s façade incorporates traditional Rwandan Imigongo art patterns, while a bold sign reading “Amahoro Stadium” invites visitors to step into a space that blends culture and modernity.

Inside, the facility boasts natural grass, shaded seating areas, ultramodern lifts, and specialised spaces, including 21 VIP sky-boxes, 57 VVIP seats, a Presidential suite, and 150 press desks. Accessibility is prioritised with 102 wheelchair spaces. According to the Rwanda Housing Authority, the renovation cost $165 million.

The stadium has already proven its value as a premier venue. In December 2024, it hosted a sold-out clash between Rayon Sports and APR FC, Rwanda’s top football teams.

The Petite Stade indoor facility, which is next to the Amahoro stadium, was also refurbished. It is currently hosting the East and Central Africa Senior Club handball championships.

Within the same vicinity, there is also a Paralympic gymnasium. The Amahoro Stadium is next to the BK arena, which has hosted the NBA Africa Basketball League finals for the past four editions since 2021.

The 10,000-seater multipurpose arena made regional headlines after being constructed in six months in 2019. It was built by the same Turkish Company that revamped Amahoro Stadium.

“ I want to thank those who built this arena, Summa Company of Turkey, who built this arena in only six months. They worked day and night. And that is how we should all learn to work fast and produce quality, “ Kagame said.

“This arena is not just a decoration to be visited on Christmas and New Year. It was built to host the best basketball players of Rwanda and Africa so they could train, play, and win here.”

In 2023, the BK arena hosted the 73rd Fifa Congress, with more than 2000 delegates from 211 member federations attending. It was the first elective Fifa Congress in Africa, where President Gianni Infantino was elected unopposed.

Rwanda has gained attention recently amidst rumours that it might take over hosting rights for the delayed 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) next February from Kenya.

Concerns arose after reports suggested that Kenya’s preparations for the tournament were behind schedule, particularly with the renovation of Kasarani Stadium.

Sports Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, moved quickly to dispel fears, assuring the public that the country would meet the December 31 deadline set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“I have been getting updates every three days, and the contractors have assured us they will do everything humanly possible to meet the deadline," Murkomen said during an interview on NTV’s Sport On show.

CAF’s host country manager, Kabelo Bosilong, echoed Murkomen’s confidence: “We’ve been hearing a lot on social media about where this tournament might end up. I want to assure everyone that it’s CAF’s commitment to make sure this tournament takes place in the countries it was intended to.”

Rwanda’s Minister for Sports, Richard Nyirishema, dismissed the speculation, describing it as baseless. “We didn’t get any official communication from CAF or Kenya; for us, we consider it a rumour,” he stated.

Despite the denials, Rwanda’s potential to host major tournaments is undeniable. The country successfully hosted the 2016 Chan drawing 16 teams and reaching the quarter-finals. Matches were played across four venues: Amahoro Stadium, King Pele Stadium (formerly Stade Regional Nyamirambo), Huye Stadium, and Umuganda Stadium.

Rwanda’s ambitions extend far beyond regional tournaments. Kagame recently announced the country’s bid to host a Formula One Grand Prix, signalling a bold move into the global sporting arena.

The announcement came during the FIA General Assembly in Kigali, which also hosted the prestigious FIA Awards in December 2024.

“I am happy to announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa by hosting the Formula One Grand Prix, “ Kagame said.

The idea of bringing Formula One to Rwanda has received support from prominent drivers. Defending champion Max Verstappen, emphasised the importance of expanding the sport’s reach. “It would be good in general for motorsport to be active on every continent,” he said.

Lando Norris, who led Mclaren to a constructors’ championship title after a 26-year wait said, “I don’t mind where we race honestly, but as drivers, we are always excited to race in new places, with new fans and introduce our sport to new audiences. In Africa, it would be a perfect place to do it, and in Rwanda, it will be a special place to do it.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc highlighted Africa’s growing F1 fan base: “We already have 24 races now, but coming to Africa would be amazing. It’s one of the only continents we don’t race on, and there are a lot of Formula One fans here.”

The FIA Awards brought global motorsport stars, including four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen, to Kigali. The event’s strict black-tie dress code with “local touches” underscored Rwanda’s ability to blend tradition with international standard.

Motorsport is just one piece of Rwanda’s broader sports strategy. The country has hosted the annual Mountain Gorilla Race, part of the African Rally Championships, and will welcome the UCI Road World Championship in September 2025.

Sports are a cornerstone of Rwanda’s National Strategy for Transformation (2024–2029), which identifies the industry as a key driver of tourism and economic growth. The Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has set a target of generating $22 million from sports tourism over the next five years.

According to RDB’s Chief Tourism Officer, Irene Murerwa, the integration of sports into the country’s tourism strategy is already yielding results. “I can say 2023 has been the best year to date, in terms of numbers; we generated over 620 million dollars, “ Murerwa said. “If you have such a pillar and strategy, you can always see your numbers growing.”

The government has forged partnerships with global sports brands to further enhance Rwanda’s visibility. Since 2018, the “Visit Rwanda” slogan has featured on English Premier League side, Arsenal’s jerseys as part of a sponsorship deal.

Similar agreements have been signed with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, leading to visits by top players and increased exposure for Rwanda’s tourism sector.

Construction is also underway on the Zaria Court Kigali, an urban development project by Toronto Raptors President Masai Ujiri. Located near the Amahoro Stadium and BK Arena, it will feature sports facilities, restaurants, and co-working spaces.

Rwanda’s focus on sports development is reshaping its identity on the global stage. From hosting regional tournaments to bidding for a Formula One Grand Prix, the country is leveraging its world-class facilities and strategic vision to attract international attention.