Yanga, Simba to know their CAF groups stage opponents on Oct 7

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s representatives in the continental club championships, Young Africans (Yanga) and Simba will now their Groups stage opponents on October 7, the Citizen can reveal.

Yanga represent Tanzania in the CAF Champions League while Simba feature in the CAF Confederation Cup.

According to the statement issued by African football governing body (CAF), the draw will be conducted in Cairo at the time to be announced later.

Yanga are among 16 teams that have been qualified into the competition. The team is facing a daunting task as they will face formidable opponents in their quest to qualify for the quarterfinals, also known as the knockout stage, of their respective competitions.

Yanga, having qualified for the CAF Champions’ League group stage for the second consecutive year, find themselves in Pot 2 alongside CR Belouizdad of Algeria, Raja Club Athletic (Morocco), and Pyramids of Egypt.

According to CAF regulations, Yanga cannot play against teams in the same group but may face one team from Pot 1, which features defending champions Al Ahly (Egypt), Esperance de Tunis (Tunisia), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa), and TP Mazembe (DR Congo).

In addition to a Pot 1 team, Yanga’s group will also face one opponent from Pot 3. The possible contenders are Al Hilal (Sudan), Orlando Pirates (South Africa), Sagrada Esperança (Angola), and AS FAR (Morocco).

Lastly, Yanga’s group will face one team from Pot 4, with possible opponents being MC Alger (Algeria), Djoliba (Mali), AS Maniema Union (DR Congo), and Stade d’Abidjan (Ivory Coast).

Meanwhile, Simba, Tanzania’s other top football powerhouse, have secured a place in Pot 1 of the CAF Confederation Cup.

Joining them in this pot are Zamalek (Egypt), RS Berkane (Morocco), and USM Alger (Algeria). CAF rules dictate that teams in the same pot will not face each other in the group stage, which means that Simba will avoid these heavyweights in the initial phase.

However, the road ahead is still challenging, as Simba may face one team from Pot 2. Potential opponents include familiar foes like ASEC Mimosas (Ivory Coast), whom they clashed with in last season’s CAF Champions League.

Simba and ASEC Mimosas have played four matches since 2022, each securing one win and drawing twice, indicating a well-matched rivalry.

Other Pot 2 teams that could be drawn against Simba are Stade Malien (Mali), Al Masry (Egypt), and CS Sfaxien (Tunisia).