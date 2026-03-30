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Inside Tanzania’s illicit alcohol crisis: What’s the way out?
Monday, March 30, 2026
In the headlines
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How soaring fuel prices risk economic shock in Tanzania
Acting turns real as Ugandan law student is beaten during Jesus reenactment
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