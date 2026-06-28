UDOM student develops AI system to track service delivery, detect exam cheating

Dodoma. A University of Dodoma (UDOM) student, Caroline Lema, has developed a digital system designed to monitor the behaviour of service providers in public and private institutions and detect possible examination malpractice through artificial intelligence tools.

The system uses facial recognition, fingerprint identification, video analytics and behavioural tracking to assess how service providers interact with clients, including language use and time spent delivering services.

Lema, a fourth-year Bachelor of Science in Information Systems (BSc IS) student, said the innovation is aimed at improving service delivery standards in both government and private institutions by providing data-driven feedback on performance.

Speaking during the ongoing Research and Innovation Week at UDOM, she said the system analyses behavioural patterns to determine service efficiency without the knowledge of the service provider.

“The system collects and analyses behavioural data of a service provider to determine efficiency, the language used, whether it is appropriate or not, and the time spent serving clients,” she said.

Beyond service delivery monitoring, Lema said the system can also be applied in education settings to detect examination malpractice by tracking students’ movements, interactions and gaze patterns during exams.

It can also identify individuals a candidate may have interacted with during examinations and verify student identity using facial recognition and fingerprint authentication, with the aim of strengthening academic integrity.

UDOM Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for Planning and Finance, Prof Jefta Sunzu, urged government institutions and the private sector to support student innovations, saying many young inventors lack funding and platforms to commercialise their ideas.

A Bachelor’s degree student in Information Systems (BSc IS) at the University of Dodoma, Caroline Lema, explaining an innovation designed to detect examination fraud and cheating, as well as a system for monitoring service providers’ conduct during service delivery. PHOTO|ELIDAIMA MANGELA.

He said such innovations have the potential to improve productivity, service delivery and governance if adequately supported.

“We have many young people producing research and innovations that can move the nation forward. I urge companies and institutions to support them by providing funding and opportunities to deploy their solutions,” he said.