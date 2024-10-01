ACT Wazalendo crticises government over 2020 polls unresolved issues

Chake. The opposition party ACT Wazalendo-Zanzibar has expressed that the issues stemming from the 2020 elections remain unresolved, and those responsible seem unwilling to engage in dialogue.

This statement was made by the party’s national chairman and First Vice President, Othman Masoud Othman, during a rally in Chambani, Pemba, on the second day of his tour.

Out of the several demands that ACT-Wazalendo made prior to joining the Government of National Unity, the party claims that only one demand has been resolved with others such as electoral reforms hanging in the balance.

Othman criticised the lack of goodwill among current leaders, suggesting that their focus on personal interests undermines the nation’s welfare.

He emphasized the party’s stance on seeking full autonomy for Pemba and Zanzibar as a means to escape the cycle of poverty they currently face.

"We are not focused on trivial matters; we demand full autonomy for our nation, which our counterparts seem indifferent to. The poverty we experience has been inflicted upon us by those in power," he stated.

He highlighted that smaller island nations with limited resources have thrived due to their ability to manage their own affairs.

"These countries have prospered because they maintain full autonomy over their economies and not otherwise," he added.

Othman also paid tribute to the late Mohammed Shamte, a Chambani native, recognizing his role in securing Zanzibar's membership in the United Nations.

"Even after the 1964 revolution, President Karume exercised this right by nominating ambassadors," he noted.

Deputy Secretary General Omar Ali Shekhe, speaking at the same rally, alleged that local government leaders, known as Sheikhas, were collecting voter cards from residents to determine their political affiliations.

"Do not give your voter card or its number to these leaders, as their motives ahead of the elections—390 days away—are questionable," he cautioned.

Shekhe reiterated the party's commitment to the right to freely elect leaders at various levels, emphasizing that Zanzibar has long been governed by those not chosen by the people.

"Beyond that, we advocate for the right to live, access social services, employment, and the equitable enjoyment of our country’s natural resources," he stated.

He concluded by highlighting that the pursuit of an autonomous Zanzibar is the key distinction that sets ACT Wazalendo apart from other parties.