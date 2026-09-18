ACT-Wazalendo’s Othman Masoud Othman reappointed Zanzibar’s first vice president

Unguja. President of Zanzibar and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, has reappointed Othman Masoud Othman as First Vice President of Zanzibar.



According to a statement issued on Friday, September 18, 2026, by Chief Secretary and Secretary of the Revolutionary Council, Mansura Mosi Kassim, the appointment takes effect immediately.

Othman Masoud is scheduled to take the oath of office on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 10am at State House in Zanzibar.