Focus on Public-Private Partnerships in healthcare as 11th Tanzania Health Summit kicks off in Zanzibar

Zanzibar. The 11th Tanzania Health Summit (THS) began today in Zanzibar, gathering over 1,500 local and international delegates to explore the theme "Igniting Progress: Joining Efforts for Quality Healthcare through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs)."

The three-day summit aims to enhance healthcare quality by leveraging PPPs, with a focus on addressing pressing public health challenges, including the rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

The event will feature over 40 forums led by various health institutions and organizations, alongside 280 research presentations showcasing scientific developments.

More than 60 exhibitors are also participating, displaying cutting-edge healthcare products and solutions.

Speaking ahead of the summit, a Public Health Specialist and Health Economist from the Ministry of Health’s Directorate of Policy and Planning, Dr Anzibert Rugakingira, stressed the importance of using the summit to evaluate the successes and challenges of PPPs.

He emphasized the need to streamline procedures, provide clear guidelines for private sector involvement, and build public sector capacity to manage PPPs effectively.

“This is the rightful opportunity to enhance the enabling environment for PPPs in healthcare, including streamlining procedures and providing clear guidelines for private sector partners.

Additionally, building capacity within the public sector to effectively manage PPPs is crucial,” said Dr Rugakingira.

THS President Dr Omary Chillo highlighted the summit's broader goals of fostering collaboration between academia and industry.

He noted that the event aims to break down silos and shape healthcare development through research and partnerships.

“The 11th THS takes this a step further by bringing together the entire healthcare ecosystem—scientists, policymakers, private sector representatives, and civil society. This will bridge the gap in financing and expertise, ultimately paving the way for a healthier future for Africa,” Dr Chillo said.

The summit will also host various professional skills workshops, capacity-building programs, and social events, offering a well-rounded experience for participants.